<i>Toxic</i> Star Kiara Advani Reacts To Pregnant Samantha's 'Just Us' Post With Husband Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is set to embrace motherhood soon. The actor on Wednesday shared a series of adorable photographs showcasing her baby bump and featuring her husband, Raj Nidimoru. She also penned a heartfelt and romantic caption alongside the post. Toxic actor Kiara Advani, who recently welcomed a daughter with husband Sidharth Malhotra, was among those who reacted to the post.

Samantha shared a collection of photographs featuring moments with Raj Nidimoru. The photos show the couple spending quality time together, enjoying casual outings and meals. In several pictures, they appear happy and relaxed in each other's company. Sharing the post on social media, Samantha captioned it, "Just us."

Kiara's comment



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married in December 2025. In June 2026, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Since then, Samantha has spoken about her excitement and gratitude as she prepares to begin a new chapter in her life.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that becoming a mother had been a long-held dream. She said, "It's definitely new and exciting. But I've been waiting for this moment for a while now. I've always wanted to be a mother. So I know that I'll be giving this my all. I've always been passionate about everything in life.

"But now I feel I carry a different, new kind of strength and purpose within me. I'm looking forward to this journey very much. I'm filled with gratitude, learning every day, and getting ready to embrace whatever comes next," Samantha added.



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