Legendary Filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao Dies At 94, Jr NTR And Other Celebs Pay Tribute

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, known for pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema with films such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369, has died at the age of 94.

Details

He died at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Saturday night.

Singeetham had been undergoing treatment at the hospital after his health deteriorated in recent days. He was being treated for age-related health complications.

Celebs Pay Tribute

Following news of his death, tributes began pouring in from actors, filmmakers and other members of the South Indian film industry.

Actor Jr NTR remembered Singeetham as a filmmaker whose ideas remained ahead of their time. He called him “a visionary who thought ahead of his time, delivering films that feel fresh even across generations.”

Composer Devi Sri Prasad also paid tribute to the veteran filmmaker on X. He wrote, “Dearest SINGEETAM SIR..We wil MISS YOU Sir.. You will always live in our Hearts. You are an Unparalleled LEGEND..An Everest of Positivity filled with Evergreen Youth..The Movies You made with such Fururistic Ideas and Techniques are lessons to all of us and the Future Generations of Film Makers too. Thankyou & Love You for Everything Sir..Iam blessed to have known You & worked with You Sir..”

Background

Born on September 21, 1931, in Gudur, Andhra Pradesh, Singeetham began his career as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker L.V. Prasad. He made his directorial debut with Neeti Nijayiti in 1972 and went on to build a career spanning six decades, working across five languages.

His filmography was marked by a willingness to experiment with subjects and storytelling formats. Pushpaka Vimanam, the dialogue-free black comedy starring Kamal Haasan, remains one of his best-known works. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Singeetham also ventured into science fiction with Aditya 369. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and featuring music by Ilaiyaraaja, the film is regarded as the first Telugu science fiction movie to explore time travel.

Another prominent title in his career was Mayur, a biographical drama based on amputee classical dancer Sudha Chandran. The film received several awards. He later directed Bhairava Dweepam, a fantasy adventure starring Balakrishna, which completed a 100-day theatrical run in 28 centres.

Beyond Telugu cinema, Singeetham worked extensively in Kannada and Hindi films, establishing himself as a filmmaker who was equally comfortable exploring different genres and cinematic languages.

Despite his age, Singeetham remained creatively active. His final film, Sing Geetham, a musical fantasy produced by Nag Ashwin, was completed earlier this year. His continued involvement in filmmaking at 94 made him one of the oldest active filmmakers in the world.