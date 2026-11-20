Actor Prem Nath remains one of Hindi cinema's most memorable faces. His powerful performances in films such as Barsaat, Aan, Dharmatma, and Johny Mera Naam have stayed in hearts rent-free. Little did people know that beyond his celebrated film career, the actor also went through an extraordinary chapter in his life involving a spiritual journey, Kailash Mansarovar, and an unexpected detention in China.

Prem Nath's son, actor Prem Kishen, recently recalled the incident. Speaking to Vickey Lalwani, Kishen said that his father was once detained in China after authorities suspected him of being an American spy.

When Prem Nath Went On A Spiritual Journey

According to Kishen, Prem Nath became deeply religious after establishing himself as a leading actor. He travelled extensively across India and visited the Char Dhams. His spiritual journey eventually took him to Kailash Mansarovar.

“He became very religious after becoming a hero. He visited all the dhams in India. In fact, he was the first person to go to Kailash Mansarovar in China. He walked all the way up to it. He took a small unit and made a documentary on Mansarovar. It is very easy to go to now, but at that time, it was very difficult,” Kishen recalled.

Prem Nath did not make the journey alone. He travelled with a small unit and documented the pilgrimage, making a film about Mansarovar during the trip.

Why Was Prem Nath Detained In China?

The spiritual journey took an unexpected turn when Prem Nath was detained by Chinese authorities on suspicion of being an American spy.

“We were once invited by the Minister of China. He had come to India as a Chief Guest. He told Dad that if he ever comes to China, he should be his guest. So, when he went there and was held captive, he sent a telex to the minister saying that I am an actor in India, and I didn't know you treated your guests this way. They held him captive because they thought he was an American spy. So, he sent a telex explaining that he is not a spy, but just an actor,” he said.

Prem Nath was eventually released from detention.

The Actor Who Stepped Away From Films

The incident came during a period when Prem Nath had already begun distancing himself from the film industry and moving towards spirituality.

After delivering several successful films in the late 1940s and early 1950s, including Barsaat (1949) and Aan (1952), his career faced a setback in the mid-1950s.