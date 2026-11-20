Hanuman Ansh, the devotional biopic on Neem Karoli Baba, which was made on a budget of Rs 2 crore and has reportedly collected Rs 452.86 crore, was apparently ignored by big studios. Director Vishal Chaturvedi recently opened up about the lack of support despite the film's success.

He told SCREEN, "I have seen so many official statements after a big film works at the box office, but because ours is a small film by a first-time director, I didn't see any statement from any big production house, not even one. That's very surprising."

He added, "But when people meet me, they speak volumes about the film. There are only a few people with big hearts who praised it out loud, including Varun Dhawan, Virender Sehwag, and many others. No big studio or established production house wrote a letter or statement about the success of the film."

Furthermore, the director spoke about how the success of Hanuman Ansh dismissed the theories that films only work when they are made on massive budgets and backed by bigger stars.

"That myth has been broken, that only a big star, a big budget, or a major studio can make a film successful. Cinema is a people's medium. The audience watches and decides if it's a good film, but earlier it was the critics and social media that used to give that conclusion to the people," added the director.

On Ramayana And Why Makers Should Focus On Budgets

Vishal Chaturvedi also addressed why filmmakers should be mindful of the budgets they mount their projects on. He further revealed whether he has watched Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana yet, which is being made on a reported combined budget of Rs 4,000 crore for its two parts.

"I haven't found the time because I am running here and there, but I'm really eager to watch it," said the director.

Furthermore, he explained why films in the industry should be made only if they are viable on paper. He added that when Rs 200 crore is invested in a film and it does not earn back Rs 400 crore, it is considered a flop.

Vishal Chaturvedi continued, "It is a simple calculation of return on investment (ROI) that determines whether a film is a success or a failure. When a filmmaker makes a film, it is very important to be mindful of the total budget because it will eventually determine the film's success. Sometimes, beautiful films made on high budgets fail to succeed because they don't achieve the required numbers and are labelled box-office failures. The script of the film is also very important."

As for the sequel to Hanuman Ansh, which was announced but has since been stalled due to a feud between the producers, Vishal Chaturvedi said he is waiting to see how audiences react to the film on OTT after its release on November 7, and the rest will follow.

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