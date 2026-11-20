21-year-old Hanuman Ansh producer Anupriya Nagar is a self-declared Ranbir Kapoor fan. She recently opened up about what excites her most about his latest release, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and also revealed her all-time favourite Ranbir Kapoor film.

In a conversation with Radio City, Anupriya said, "He is a wonderful actor. Main toh bachpan se hi dekhti aa rahi hoon unki movies (I have been watching his films since childhood) aur main bahut excited hoon ki main unko Ram ji ke role mein dekhungi (and I am very excited to see him play Lord Ram). I think it is also a miracle ki kaise Hanuman ji pehle aaye hain aur phir Ram ji aa rahe hain (that Hanuman ji came first and now Ram ji is arriving). Jo bhi maine abhi tak dekha hai (whatever I have seen so far), phenomenal job."

Speaking about her favourite Ranbir Kapoor films, the young producer named Barfi! and Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.

"Barfi!, but I also like Tamasha, kyunki humare jo problems hain (because the struggles and issues we face), for the first time unhone ek film ke zariye bataya hai (were conveyed through a film for the first time). Barfi! of course, but also Tamasha."

Furthermore, following the success of Hanuman Ansh, Anupriya also spoke about whether she would like to make commercial films or delve deeper into the genre in which she has found success.

"As of now, mera yahi uddeshya hai ki main spiritual films banaun (my aim is to make spiritual films), because abhi yahi focus hai ke main bachchon tak yeh leke jaun (because my focus right now is to take these stories to children). Humaari jo sanskriti, values aur history hai Bharat ki (our culture, values and history as Indians), main nahi chahti ki abhi ka yug jaane, par 10 saal baad ka yug bhi jaane (I don't want only the present generation to know about them, but the generation 10 years from now as well)."

Ramayana Box Office Collection

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to have its stellar run at the box office after two weeks. Setting one record after another, the film is to become the second fastest to enter Rs 650 crore Hindi net club on day 15. Meanwhile, after Dhurandhar 2, it has become the second Hindi film of the year to add Rs 200 crore in its second week. With no major release arriving this Friday, Ramayana is expected to set a few more records in the coming days.

On day 15, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 19.35 crore across 21,437 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 14 crore on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 515 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,547.15 crore.

On day 15, the Hindi contribution was Rs 14 crore from 17,661 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 1.40 crore in Kannada, Rs 1.50 crore in Tamil, Rs 70 Lakh in Telugu and Rs 1.75 crore in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

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