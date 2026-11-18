During a recent event in Mumbai, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar underscored the importance of Ram in the Indian culture, claiming he is in the blood of every Indian irrespective of the boundaries of religions.

In a disclaimer, Akhtar added that his words about Ram might irk some people.

Calling Ram a way of living, Javed Akhtar said, "Ram is not just about a person; Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics, certain morality...Ram is in the blood of every Indian, whatever religion they follow. He is a way of life."

Javed Akhtar also shared he hasn't watched the film yet, "My daughter has seen the film. She has praised the film. She doesn't praise something easily. She hasn't praised my work," Akhtar jokingly said.

Javed Akhtar's response comes after a journalist compared his words in the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari from Shah Rukh Khan's Swades to that of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana songs and music.

Composed by AR Rahman and penned by Akhtar, the song Pal Pal Hai Bhaari has a line, 'Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske Mann main hai'.

Despite AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer's master collaboration, the music of Ramayana faced critcism.

Sunil Lahri, who portrayed Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987-88), earlier said the film's music disappointed him.

Speaking about the music, Sunil said, "Mujhe vishwas hai... Nitesh ji ek bohot hi acche director hai, pehle unhone achhi filmein banayi hai. Sangeet bohot ehem bhoomika nibhata hai, ek hisaab se woh backbone hota hai. Iss film ke jo bhi sangeet maine sunna hai, usmein kuch gaanon ne mujhe thoda sa disappoint kiya."

He went on to explain that the music should have captured the local flavour of Ayodhya and Mithila that he found 'missing' in the songs. He also safeguarded himself saying that he's not an authority on music. But he shared his opinion as a listener.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen.

With an inconsistent opening weekend performance, Ramayana bounced back steadily. The domestic collections of the film stand at Rs ₹981.10 crore (gross) and Rs 820.95 crore (net).

Also Read | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Eyes Pushpa 2's Worldwide Gross After Beating Dhurandhar