Imtiaz Ali has given his take on what Hindi film audiences are watching these days. The Main Vaapas Aaunga director feels that both big-budget films like Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and independent movies like Pyre have a space in theatres.



Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2026, Imtiaz said that the kind of films audiences like cannot be put into a pattern now. He also mentioned that the film industry is going through a “phase of introspection” about what kind of stories will work.



Imtiaz Ali On How Film Industry Is Today



Imtiaz compared big-budget spectacles like Ramayana with movies like Pyre, a small-budget project that revolves around an old couple in Uttarakhand. He explained that people want to watch both kinds of films, which can lead to more footfall for independent cinema.



“The audience is not telling us that this is the kind of pattern they like. It is so simple, yet so unquantifiable, that it cannot be put into a pattern. The same people who are watching Ramayana also want to watch Pyre. When footfalls for Ramayana increase, smaller films will also get a chance,” the director said.



He also talked about how good stories are still at the crux of film-making. Imtiaz said that the industry was thinking about what kind of projects will work, calling it a period of introspection.



“All of us in the film industry are thinking what will work. The language might change, but at the crux of it, we want to hear good stories. And we want to ask ourselves, what is the story which I can tell, and tell that. It's a phase of introspection that the film industry is going through. The film industry is also breaking its pattern,” he added.



Imtiaz Ali cited Dhurandhar as an example of a film that worked against perceptions of short attention spans in audiences. Despite having a runtime of over three hours, the spy thriller became a blockbuster hit.



What Is Next For Imtiaz Ali?



The director has written and created the series O Saathi Re, which will be out on Netflix next month. Starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Avinash Tiwary and Arjun Rampal, the show releases on December 4.







Imtiaz will also reunite with Sharvari and Vedang Raina after their hit Main Vaapas Aaunga. Billed as an untitled romantic-drama, the film is set to go on floors this month.



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