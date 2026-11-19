Keerthy Suresh, fresh from the release of Akka, is gearing up for the release of Sathyavan Savithiri. A press conference for the film was held in Chennai on Wednesday and was attended by Mysskin, who plays a key role in the movie.

A video from the event went viral on social media, showing Mysskin praising Keerthy while briefly touching her near her lap during his speech.

The moment sparked debate online, with several social media users claiming that the actress appeared uncomfortable.

One user shared the video, and as reported by the Free Press Journal, the user wrote, "Why is she so uncomfortable when there was a man who only touched her a little, but in movie scenes where everything happens, why does she get so uncomfortable here? Just look at her face, so weird (sic)."

Keerthy has now responded publicly to the viral video. Addressing the user's post, she wrote, "Firstly, where do you see discomfort on my face? Did you not hear him or me say that we share a bond like a father and daughter? Secondly, say I was uncomfortable, are you stating that because we get touched in films, I should be okay with that in public too? You really need to get some things right, brother."

The original post has since been deleted, with the user apologising to the actress.

The user wrote, "Sorry, ma'am, I had no bad intentions. I don't usually make posts like this, but I tweeted it because it was going viral."

Another social media user responded to Keerthy's message and shared the video for context, writing, "The reason behind Keerthy Suresh's reply is this video. Everyone in the comments section felt there was something off about it, and it even looked like Keerthy didn't like it. But now she has clarified everything. There was no discomfort and no bad intention."

Sathyavan Savithiri is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2026.

Also Read: 'Didn't Understand What She Said': Keerthy Suresh Reacts To Radhika Apte's Viral 'Marry My Mama' Remark After Backlash