Keerthy Suresh Says Family Had 'Problems' With Her Interfaith Relationship With Antony

National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh has shared an interesting detail about how her mother, veteran actor Menaka, found out about her relationship with Antony Thattil.

What's Happening

The couple, who dated for 15 years before getting married in December 2024, began their relationship shortly after Keerthy completed her Class 12 education.

During a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Keerthy recalled that her mother discovered the relationship while going through her diary during her college days.

The actor revealed that she used to document details about their relationship in it but stopped writing altogether after her mother read it.

"I started dating my husband way back. To be exact, I started dating him right after I completed my 12th grade. When I was in college, my mother read my diary. It had everything (about our relationship). She was like, 'I'm your mother; I can read your diary.' The worst part is, I stopped writing a diary altogether after that. I used to love writing, but I don't even know where the diary is now. I really wish I could get it back. But I have a feeling that my mom burned it," she said.

Keerthy Suresh On Her 15-Year Relationship With Antony Thattil

Keerthy also spoke about how her relationship with Antony began and the challenges they faced before getting married. The two first met through mutual friends in December 2009 and started dating the following month. According to the actor, their relationship initially faced resistance at home because of their different religious backgrounds.

"We met in December 2009, and we started dating in January 2010. In 2024, we got married. Since he's a Christian, there obviously were problems at home that I had to face. It took a while for me to convince [my family]. He had seen me before I became an actor. That's the best part. We kind of grew up together," she said.

The actor further revealed that Antony was particularly anxious after their wedding was announced, as he was not accustomed to the attention that came with being associated with a public figure. She also shared that he runs his own business, importing window furnishings.

"He was very stressed once the wedding was announced. He was always like, 'Are there paps here?'" Keerthy said.

Keerthy Suresh And Antony Thattil's Wedding

After keeping their relationship private for several years, Keerthy and Antony tied the knot on December 12, 2024, in Goa. Their wedding ceremonies brought together Tamil Brahmin and Malayali Christian traditions and were attended by close friends and family members.

In a 2025 conversation with Galatta India, Keerthy reflected on the emotional significance of their wedding and spoke about how long they had waited for the moment.

"Literally it's a dream... I can't even say it was a dream because we've had nightmares of eloping. So I don't know if I can even call it a dream. But my heart was full, and it was a very emotional moment for us because we always wanted this," she said.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh was most recently seen in director Dharmaraj Shetty's Netflix series Akka, which also featured Radhika Apte.