Cyclone Akvan LIVE Updates: Cyclone Akvan weakened into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Friday and is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur along the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast by forenoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is likely to cross the coast with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.

The IMD said the storm moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2:30 am on Friday.

At that time, it was located about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam, 170 km south of Gopalpur, 250 km south-southwest of Puri and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur.

According to the weather agency, the cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards before crossing the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur later in the day.

The IMD said satellite imagery showed that land interaction had already begun, with the storm's cloud mass entering coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha. The system is being closely monitored through Doppler Weather Radars in Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

Cyclone Akvan LIVE Updates: IMD Track, Landfall Forecast, Rainfall Warnings, Wind Speed and Key Developments