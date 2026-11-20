Cyclone Akvan LIVE Updates: Cyclone Akvan weakened into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on Friday and is expected to make landfall near Gopalpur along the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast by forenoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is likely to cross the coast with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting up to 90 kmph.
The IMD said the storm moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 2:30 am on Friday.
At that time, it was located about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam, 170 km south of Gopalpur, 250 km south-southwest of Puri and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur.
According to the weather agency, the cyclonic storm is expected to continue moving north-northwestwards before crossing the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur later in the day.
The IMD said satellite imagery showed that land interaction had already begun, with the storm's cloud mass entering coastal areas of North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha. The system is being closely monitored through Doppler Weather Radars in Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.
Cyclone Akvan LIVE Updates: IMD Track, Landfall Forecast, Rainfall Warnings, Wind Speed and Key Developments
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclone Akvan To Bring Rain, Thunderstorms To Parts Of Bihar
The weather in Bihar is likely to change over the next three days under the influence of severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' over the Bay of Bengal, with the Meteorological Centre in Patna forecasting rainfall in several districts between November 20 and 22, officials said on Thursday.
A warning of heavy rainfall has been issued for one or two places in Bhagalpur and Katihar districts on November 21.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong, gusty winds are also expected in parts of eastern Bihar.
(IANS)
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha Deploys 216 Fire Service Teams Ahead Of Cyclone Akvan
Odisha Fire & Emergency Service has strengthened its preparedness and emergency response arrangements across the state in view of the anticipated impact of Cyclone Akvan, deploying 216 teams across 18 potentially affected districts and keeping a total of 388 teams in readiness.
According to an official press release, the 216 deployed teams comprise 199 existing teams and 17 additional teams. They have been mobilised with necessary rescue equipment and emergency response resources to undertake rescue, evacuation, waterlogging management, road clearance and other emergency operations.
(PTI)
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha Strengthens Telecom Network Across 14 Districts
In view of the impending cyclonic storm 'AKVAN' over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government has strengthened emergency telecommunications preparedness to ensure uninterrupted mobile connectivity and effective disaster response across vulnerable districts.
As part of the preparedness measures, 70 Cell-on-Wheels (CoW) units, 197 Mobile Diesel Generator (DG) sets, and 61 support teams have been deployed to strengthen telecom infrastructure and ensure continuity of communication during the cyclone.
The deployment covers 14 districts, including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Koraput, Puri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Khordha, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur.
The advance positioning of CoW units, supported by backhaul connectivity and power backup arrangements, is aimed at ensuring reliable mobile network services even in areas that may experience disruptions due to heavy rainfall, high-speed winds, flooding and other cyclone-related impacts.
(IANS)
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha Chief Minister Chairs Midnight Review Meeting To Assess Cyclone Akvan Preparedness
#WATCH | Odisha | Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired an emergency midnight review meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) office in Bhubaneswar to take stock of Odisha's final preparedness for Cyclone Akvan https://t.co/LU9NFQdP20— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Cyclone Akvan Triggers Heavy Rain, Strong Winds In Bhubaneswar
#WATCH | Odisha | Heavy rain and gusty winds lash Bhubaneswar city, as a result of Cyclone Akvan https://t.co/fndeG8foPQ— ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2026
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Akvan Weakens Over Bay Of Bengal, Rain Alert For North Andhra
Cyclone Akvan has weakened from a severe cyclonic storm into a cyclonic storm as it approaches the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast.
According to the latest update, the storm's outer circulation has already reached the coastal region and the system is expected to complete its crossing within the next two hours. The storm has been moving at a speed of 21 kmph over the past six hours and was located about 80 km from Kalingapatnam, 130 km from Gopalpur, 160 km from Visakhapatnam, 220 km from Puri and 370 km from Narasapuram.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely over parts of North Andhra Pradesh. Authorities have urged people to remain vigilant, follow official weather advisories and use emergency helplines if required.
The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” [Pronunciation: Akvan] over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 21 kmph during past 06 hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of today, the 20th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 17.7°N and Longitude 84.9°E, about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 170 km east of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 170 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 250 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to continue to move north-northwestward and cross North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur, by forenoon of 20th November, 2026 with the maximum sustained wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. Latest Satellite imagery indicates the Land interaction commenced as the sheared cloud mass associated with the Cyclonic Storm “Akvan” entered into north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 19, 2026
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Over 3 Lakh Evacuated As Cyclone Akvan Nears Odisha Coast
Over 3 lakh people have been evacuated, and 423 rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas of Odisha as the state stepped up its preparations ahead of the severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan', which is likely to make landfall between Puri and Gopalpur on Friday afternoon, officials said.
The Odisha government has also set up 9,341 cyclone shelters across potentially affected districts as the storm-the third of its kind to threaten the state in 24 days-changed its trajectory over the past 24 hours after initially being projected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh.
Also on Thursday, the East Coast Railway cancelled 41 trains and rescheduled 29 others as a precautionary response to the cyclonic storm, an official said. The South Eastern Railway also cancelled at least 28 express trains, mostly going to or passing through the temple town of Puri on Friday.
Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said 2,98,676 people had been evacuated by Thursday evening and shifted to 2,523 relief camps.
(PTI)
Cyclone Akvan LIVE: Odisha Targets Zero Casualties Ahead Of Landfall
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday reviewed the state's preparedness and response measures for Cyclone Akvan, stressing the government's goal of ensuring zero casualties as the storm approaches the coast.
According to an official release, the review focused on cyclone preparedness across vulnerable districts. The state government, district administrations and concerned central agencies are working in close coordination to implement all necessary precautionary measures.
Expressing confidence in the state's preparations, Majhi said the administration would achieve its "zero casualty" target, adding that the efforts were being carried out with the blessings of Lord Jagannath.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, the chief minister said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast that Cyclone Akvan would make landfall near Haripur, close to Gopalpur, on Friday afternoon.
(ANI)