Canadian authorities have placed gangster Goldy Brar at the top of its 25 most-wanted list and declared a bounty of 250,000 Canadian dollars (Rs 1.63 crore). Brar already carries a Rs 10-lakh bounty in India, while the US had announced a million-dollar reward on him last September.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is at number one of the Canadian list, though it remains unclear if the ranking is based on the severity of the crime. The announcement was made by Canada's BOLO (Be On the Look Out) programme, an initiative that encourages citizens to be on the lookout for the most-wanted criminals.

The most-wanted listing implies a more intensified search for the gangster in Canada, where he had been since 2017.

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Brar is wanted in Canada in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill in Winnipeg in 2023 in a shooting outside his house in the Hazelton Drive area. Arrest warrants had been issued against Brar and another individual, Karanbir Singh, for first-degree murder and conspiracy in 2024. But both remain at large.

Besides Brar, two other Indian-origin criminals have also been placed in Canada's most-wanted list. Pedram Rabi and Manpreet Singh are both wanted in the country in separate cases of shooting and attempted murder.

Singh, 28, faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder over a 2025 shooting that left one dead in Brampton. He is believed to have fled Canada. Rabi is accused of attempted murder and possession of a weapon, and is linked to a 2020 shooting in Brampton in which three had sustained severe injuries. Peel Regional Police have described both suspects as extremely dangerous and urged the public not to approach them if they are spotted, as both the criminals may be armed.

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Who Is Goldy Brar?

Brar had grown close to criminals, including notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, during his college years in Chandigarh. Concerned over the company that he kept, his parents had sent him to Canada in 2017 to study.

During his early days in Ontario, he worked as a truck driver, delivery executive, and several other odd jobs, but remained in contact with Bishnoi and other criminals in Punjab. Over the years, he started operating a gang from Canada and later had a fallout with Bishnoi.

Brar is being investigated not only for murders and extortions, but also for funneling crores of rupees through hawala channels and cryptocurrency. Indian agencies allege that his network is linked to modules involved in the smuggling of weapons and drugs from Pakistan.

Last September, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had added Brar to its ten most wanted fugitives list and announced a $1 million reward for information on him. The FBI is looking for him in connection with several violent acts in California and across the US and Canada.

The National Investigative Agency (NIA), the federal anti-terror agency in India, has also announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information that leads to his arrest.

The combined value of these rewards exceeds Rs 11 crore.