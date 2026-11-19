The suspected murder of an Indian man has triggered a homicide investigation in Canada after the body of 25-year-old Tushar Sharma was found inside a burning car in British Columbia's Langley area.

Sharma, a resident of Surrey, was identified after police discovered human remains inside the vehicle.

According to the police, they received a report of a burning vehicle in the Rawlinson Crescent area of Langley at around 10:30 pm on October 29. Langley police officers and fire department personnel rushed to the spot.

While attempting to extinguish the blaze, emergency personnel spotted human remains inside the vehicle.

The police subsequently launched a homicide investigation.

Given the seriousness of the case, Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken charge of the probe. The Langley RCMP, forensic teams and the BC Coroners Service are also assisting with the investigation.

Investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding Sharma's death and reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to it. They are also trying to establish his whereabouts and identify the people he was in contact with before his death.

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According to investigators, Sharma had no criminal record and did not have an extensive social circle in Canada.

Sergeant Freda Fong of IHIT said investigators were speaking to Sharma's family and friends. They are also attempting to contact his relatives and acquaintances living abroad to gather information about his personal life, daily routine and activities before his death.

The motive behind the killing remains unknown. However, investigators suspect that Sharma was specifically targeted. The police are examining whether he had any personal enmity with anyone or whether there were other reasons behind the killing.

Investigators are also trying to establish how many people were involved in the crime and why the vehicle was set on fire.

The police have appealed to the public to share any information that could help the investigation, including CCTV footage or details of suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident.