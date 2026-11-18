Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde today seconded the explanation offered by party leader Shaina NC -- that she tore a photo of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar and not Balasaheb Thackeray. The incident had sparked a great furore, with the Congress and its ally Uddhav Thackeray accusing her of insulting the party founder.

"Balasaheb Thackeray is our idol. He is like a deity to us. We are carrying forward his ideology. Any insult to him is absolutely unacceptable; no one is permitted to do so," Eknath Shinde said today.

"Shaina NC has already provided a clarification: The photograph in question shows Balasaheb Thackeray - who once took to the streets to strike Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper for insulting Swatantryaveer Savarkar -and the part that was torn in the image was the face of Mani Shankar Aiyar," Shinde said.

Declaring that he has seen it himself, Shinde said, "Any act of disrespect or insult toward Balasaheb Thackeray is completely intolerable; it will never be accepted."

Shaina NC was summoned by Shinde as the controversy broke. She had met Shinde at the assembly.

UBT Sena corporators protest against Shaina NC. Photo Credit: NDTV Photo



The leader had mistakenly torn a photograph of Sena founder Bal Thackeray during the party's protest against Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging'.

In the photograph, Bal Thackeray could be seen hitting an effigy of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. After party colleague Sanjay Nirupam pointed out the mistake, Shaina NC was seen hurriedly hiding the torn photograph under a bunch of papers.

The matter was caught on camera and as the clip hit the social media, a storm of criticism broke.

The Shinde Sena then said what Shaina NC tore was a photo of Mani Shankar Aiyar.

In a post on X, Shaina NC said: "Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hindu hruday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action. And yes, as I have said, I will tear Manishankar Aiyar's photograph a thousand times over and this is what Balasaheb taught us."

Her explanation did not resolve the controversy.

UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut called Shinde Sena leaders "fake sainiks" and said "those insulting Balasaheb should be publicly flogged".

The incident also caused an uproar at the Mumbai civic body Brihanmumbai Corporation.