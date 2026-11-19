Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC, along with other party leaders, held up a photo of Uddhav Thackeray, now an ally of the Congress, and shredded it in front of dozens of cameras at a press conference called by her party on Wednesday while protesting against the depiction of Savarkar in Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'.

She also smiled for the cameras as she went about ripping up the photo.

She pivoted to another picture. Held it up for the cameras and tore it right down the middle. But midway through it, she realised that's not the one. Her expression changed, from a great ease to panic. She quickly placed the half-torn picture under a sheaf of papers, and, returning to her original state of ease, smiled again for the cameras.

The picture showed Balasaheb Thackeray, with a slipper in hand, and Mani Shankar Aiyar on one side. Shaina NC was reportedly caught tearing a picture of Balasaheb, a revered figure in her own party.

Shaina NC holding up a picture of Balasaheb

Photo Credit: ANI

Shaina NC seen tearing up the picture with Balasaheb on it

Photo Credit: ANI

A clearer frame shows the picture being torn down the middle

Photo Credit: ANI

The changed expression on Shaina NC's face while she was tearing down the photo

Photo Credit: ANI

This is where things took a political turn, with the opposition accusing her of insulting Balasaheb.

READ | Protesting Sonia Gandhi's Book, Sena Leader Tears Bal Thackeray's Photo, Triggers Row

At first, the Sena leader struck a defiant note. A day later, the tone appears apologetic.

"At yesterday's press conference, I referred to Balasaheb's ideas. However, my actions and statements were deliberately misrepresented. I never intended to disrespect Balasaheb; on the contrary, I draw inspiration from the fiery ideals he upheld throughout his life," Shaina NC posted on X today.

"If my actions have inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb's admirers, I sincerely apologise to them. But to those who have tried to make political capital out of misrepresenting my actions, I want to say this emphatically - I do not need anyone's certificate to prove my love and loyalty for Balasaheb!" she added, along with a series of pictures over the years with the late leader.

Taking aim at the Uddhav Sena, she said "those who compromise on Balasaheb's ideals for power and self-interest should not lecture me about Balasaheb".

"Some relationships and some debts of gratitude go beyond your politics of power and self-interest. Balasaheb's blessings and the memories associated with him are my true strength, and no one can take them away. My humble respects to Hinduhritday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray," she said further.

Shaina NC called Balasaheb a "father figure" and a "godlike presence" in her life. She recounted that she first met the fiery leader as a little girl as he was her father's closest friend and that the two families shared a close bond.

She then praised him as a "unique and brilliant leader, not just of Maharashtra but of the entire country".

"A staunch nationalist, a devout and proud Hindu, and an ardent admirer of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar. He never compromised on the ideals of Hindutva. He consistently took a firm and fearless stand against Congress ideology. The clarity, candour and blazing passion of his ideas have always inspired me," she said.

On Wednesday, when she was inadvertently caught tearing up Bal Thackeray's photo, she demanded proof.

"Show me where I have torn or disrespected Hindu hruday samrat Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph. Deliberately twisting an incident to create a false narrative will not be tolerated. Anyone spreading defamatory claims against me will face legal action. And yes, as I have said, I will tear Manishankar Aiyar's photograph a thousand times over and this is what Balasaheb taught us," she said, with a picture from the event, which showed Mani Shankar's Iyer's face torn.

In the original video, the picture appears to have been torn right down the middle, but the picture that she put up shows only Mani Shankar Aiyar's face defaced, with many pointing out that it is AI generated.

As the backlash grew, Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath underlined that Balasaheb Thackeray "is like a deity to us".

"Any insult to him is absolutely unacceptable; no one is permitted to do so. Shaina NC has already provided a clarification: the photograph in question shows Balasaheb Thackeray-who once took to the streets to strike Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper for insulting Swatantryaveer Savarkar-and the part that was torn in the image was the face of Mani Shankar Aiyar. I have seen it myself. Therefore, any act of disrespect or insult toward Balasaheb Thackeray is completely intolerable; it will never be accepted," Shinde said, backing his party leader.

But the opposition did not relent.

Rival Shiv Sena(UBT) leaders, including Sanjay Raut, Kishori Pednekar, and Sushma Andhare, accused the Shinde faction of insulting the party founder's legacy while using his name for political gain.

UBT workers staged protests outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and Azad Maidan Police Station, demanding an apology and strict action.

Twenty four hours later, Shaina NC apologised.