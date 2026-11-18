A protest against Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging' by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena boomeranged into a major political controversy after party leader Shaina NC mistakenly tore a photograph of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress have attacked Shaina NC for allegedly insulting the Sena founder.
The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday protested against the distribution of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir accusing it of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history.
Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443.
However, as the leaders tore pages from the book, Shaina NC ended up tearing a photograph of Bal Thackeray in which he is seen hitting an effigy of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers.
After party colleague Sanjay Nirupam pointed out the mistake, Shaina NC was seen hurriedly hiding the torn photograph under the papers. Sena leaders later insisted that the torn photograph depicted Aiyar and not Bal Thackeray.
Shaina NC later clarified that she tore a picture of Mani Shankar Aiyar and not Bal Thackeray.
The Sena leaders had brought the photograph of Thackeray hitting Aiyar's effigy to target the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena for allying with the Congress, despite Bal Thackeray having remained a staunch opponent of the party.
Lashing out at the Shinde Sena, UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut called them "fake sainiks" and said "those insulting Balasaheb should be publicly flogged".
The incident triggered an uproar in the BMC, with UBT Sena corporators raising slogans against Shaina NC and demanding her expulsion from the party.
Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar of the UBT Sena said that no one would tolerate an insult to Balasaheb and described the Shinde faction's professed love for the Sena founder as "fake".
UBT Sena corporators also held a protest outside Mayor Ritu Tawde's office at the BMC headquarters.
Hitting back, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole said Sonia Gandhi's book had become the "Bhagavad Gita" for the UBT faction.
Ghole reiterated that the photograph they had torn was of Mani Shankar Aiyar, adding that this was what was actually causing pain to the UBT faction.
Amid the controversy, Shaina NC was summoned by Sena chief and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. She met Shinde at the Assembly.
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also attacked the Shiv Sena.
पत्रकार परिषदेत उपस्थित असलेल्या चेहऱ्यांकडे पाहिलं, तर त्यांच्याकडे ना वैचारिक बांधिलकी दिसते, ना पक्षनिष्ठा आणि ना जनतेप्रती कोणतीही आत्मीयता! अशा लोकांकडून सोनिया गांधीजींचं पुस्तक समजून घेण्याची किंवा त्यातील विचारांची खोली जाणून घेण्याची अपेक्षा करणंच मुळात चुकीचं आहे. कारण त्या पुस्तकाचा आशय आणि त्यामागील विचार त्यांच्या आकलनाच्या पलीकडचे आहेत. आदरणीय सोनिया गांधीजींच्या ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love' या पुस्तकाने प्रकाशनानंतर अवघ्या एका आठवड्यात विक्रीचा जागतिक विक्रम प्रस्थापित केला. हा विक्रम म्हणजे त्यांच्या लेखनाला आणि विचारांना वाचकांनी दिलेली जागतिक पोचपावती आहे. त्याग, संयम, सहनशीलता, धैर्य, देशाप्रती निष्ठा आणि आपल्या विचारांशी अखेरपर्यंत एकनिष्ठ राहण्याची वृत्ती असलेल्या आदरणीय सोनियाजींचं व्यक्तिमत्त्व समजून घेण्यासाठी व्यापक वैचारिक दृष्टिकोन आणि बौद्धिक परिपक्वता असणं आवश्यक आहे. याच पत्रकार परिषदेत शायना एन.सी. यांनी आदरणीय बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांचा फोटो फाडला. हा केवळ एका छायाचित्राचा अपमान नाही, तर महाराष्ट्राच्या अस्मितेचा आणि बाळासाहेबांवर अपार प्रेम करणाऱ्या लाखो शिवसैनिकांच्या भावनांचा अपमान आहे. पुस्तकं फाडून विचार संपवता येत नाहीत आणि छायाचित्रं फाडून इतिहास पुसता येत नाही. महाराष्ट्र हे कदापि विसरणार नाही आणि माफही करणार नाही!— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) November 18, 2026
"This was not merely an insult to a photograph, but an insult to Maharashtra's pride and to the sentiments of millions of Shiv Sainiks who have immense love and respect for Balasaheb," she said.
About The Photograph
On August 27, 2004, Bal Thackeray stepped out of his residence to launch the "Jode Mara" agitation near the Savarkar memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
Thackeray brought his own chappal (slippers) and struck an effigy of Mani Shankar Aiyar. Senior Sena leaders and hundreds of party workers subsequently joined in, hitting the effigy with old footwear.
The August 2004 protest was organised by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray against then Union Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar over his alleged remarks insulting Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.
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