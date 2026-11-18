A protest against Sonia Gandhi's book 'Belonging' by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena boomeranged into a major political controversy after party leader Shaina NC mistakenly tore a photograph of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and the Congress have attacked Shaina NC for allegedly insulting the Sena founder.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Wednesday protested against the distribution of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir accusing it of denigrating Veer Savarkar and attempting to whitewash history.

Shiv Sena leaders, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam and Anand Dubey, tore pages from the book and demanded that publisher HarperCollins remove the passages on pages 201 and 443.

However, as the leaders tore pages from the book, Shaina NC ended up tearing a photograph of Bal Thackeray in which he is seen hitting an effigy of Congress veteran Mani Shankar Aiyar with slippers.

After party colleague Sanjay Nirupam pointed out the mistake, Shaina NC was seen hurriedly hiding the torn photograph under the papers. Sena leaders later insisted that the torn photograph depicted Aiyar and not Bal Thackeray.

Shaina NC later clarified that she tore a picture of Mani Shankar Aiyar and not Bal Thackeray.

The Sena leaders had brought the photograph of Thackeray hitting Aiyar's effigy to target the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena for allying with the Congress, despite Bal Thackeray having remained a staunch opponent of the party.

Lashing out at the Shinde Sena, UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut called them "fake sainiks" and said "those insulting Balasaheb should be publicly flogged".

The incident triggered an uproar in the BMC, with UBT Sena corporators raising slogans against Shaina NC and demanding her expulsion from the party.

Former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar of the UBT Sena said that no one would tolerate an insult to Balasaheb and described the Shinde faction's professed love for the Sena founder as "fake".

UBT Sena corporators also held a protest outside Mayor Ritu Tawde's office at the BMC headquarters.

UBT Sena corporators protest against Shaina NC

Photo Credit: NDTV Photo

Hitting back, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) group leader Amey Ghole said Sonia Gandhi's book had become the "Bhagavad Gita" for the UBT faction.

Ghole reiterated that the photograph they had torn was of Mani Shankar Aiyar, adding that this was what was actually causing pain to the UBT faction.

Amid the controversy, Shaina NC was summoned by Sena chief and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. She met Shinde at the Assembly.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad also attacked the Shiv Sena.

"This was not merely an insult to a photograph, but an insult to Maharashtra's pride and to the sentiments of millions of Shiv Sainiks who have immense love and respect for Balasaheb," she said.

The photograph that Shaina NC tore

About The Photograph

On August 27, 2004, Bal Thackeray stepped out of his residence to launch the "Jode Mara" agitation near the Savarkar memorial at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Thackeray brought his own chappal (slippers) and struck an effigy of Mani Shankar Aiyar. Senior Sena leaders and hundreds of party workers subsequently joined in, hitting the effigy with old footwear.

The August 2004 protest was organised by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray against then Union Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar over his alleged remarks insulting Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar.