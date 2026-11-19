Rajiv Gandhi, while he was a student in Cambridge, had written to his mother, Indira Gandhi, that he "had met this girl, whom he liked, loved and wanted to marry", Sonia Gandhi has revealed, both in her memoir and in a video she posted on X on Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary.

A meeting, she said, was promptly arranged in London, where she was also a student at a language school and had first met Rajiv at a Greek restaurant.

Sonia confessed that the letter must have been "a shock to an Indian mother".

"The first time I was to meet Indira Gandhi, I refused to go. From Cambridge halfway to London, I had a panic fit. I said, 'No, I am not going to meet your mother.' We looked for a red telephone booth, called where she was staying at the High Commission, and found an excuse," Sonia Gandhi recounted, sharing a video of a conversation she had a few days ago with daughter Priyanka and granddaughter Miraya Vadra at 1, Safdarjung Road, where Indira Gandhi lived as prime minister.

"A day later, I prepared myself and we went up to where she was staying. She was lying down, very tired and jetlagged. She started asking me about myself. I spoke in French because my English was poor. That was the first thing I learnt about her: she noticed what you were struggling with and quietly made it easier," she said.

In the video titled 'The Indira the world never saw', the three of them are seen sitting in the garden of 1, Safdarjung Road, recalling what Indira Gandhi was like at home.

"The world knew the Prime Minister. At home we knew Dadi -- a loving and gentle person, full of stories and wisdom and an incredible sense of humour," she said of her mother-in-law.

"Some of her lives on in all of us, whether we know it or not. We still miss her," Sonia Gandhi said.

In her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', which was released earlier this month, Sonia recounts how the hem of her dress had come undone and Indira Gandhi stepped in with a needle and thread and mended the dress herself.

"I was married in that corner. The table was there where we signed the papers. That's where we were married," Sonia Gandhi said, pointing to the part of the house where her marriage took place.

"It was a very small wedding. My mother-in-law got all the clans involved - the Nehru clan, the Katju clan, the Kaul clan," she said.

Talking about her wedding and adjusting to a new home, Sonia Gandhi said it was like most Indian women when they get married and have to adapt to a new family.

"Within the family, she was never tough with you. She would not say 'do this' or 'do that', she was sort of working around it. She was very disciplined - she was a working woman, so she would start at the crack of dawn. I was kind of in awe of her. I didn't know how to approach her, what to say, what not to say in the beginning," Sonia said.

Sonia Gandhi said it took quite some time for her to become close to her mother-in-law because everything was a cultural shock.

"What was helpful was that she had been abroad as a student - as a little girl when her mother was sick in Switzerland, then at school in England and Oxford. So she understood Western ways," Sonia Gandhi said.

"Because she was a working woman engaged 24/7 in her work, the daughter-in-law could be a little more relaxed. Later, she was inspiring - I learned a lot from her. She was courageous and determined to follow her ideological principles above all. She was relaxed as a mother-in-law; there weren't things like 'you must do this, you can't do that'," she said.

Sonia recalled that on birthdays, Indira Gandhi would bring out Bengali mud toys that looked like real insects and put them on the table as a prank.

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, in Prayagraj. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984, in New Delhi.