Actor Sonakshi Sinha has weighed in on the social media discussion surrounding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent recollection of his parents, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's relationship.

What's Happening

Reacting to the criticism over the couple's affectionate behaviour, Sonakshi appeared to take a dig at those questioning their relationship.

She also made a playful remark about how her own children might experience a similar display of affection from their parents.

Sonakshi shared her reaction through an Instagram Story, reposting a note originally published by the social media page Woemaniyah. The post questioned why some people were uncomfortable with Sonia Gandhi sitting on Rajiv Gandhi's lap during family meals.

It read, "So now the uncs are losing their marbles because Sonia Gandhi would sit on Rajiv Gandhi's lap at lunch? Imagine having so little going on in that pea-sized brain of yours, and being so thoroughly warped by loveless, patriarchal marriages that a husband and wife being besotted with each other looks like a social transgression (sic)"

Adding her own take to the post, the Rowdy Rathore actor wrote, "Dammmmn my future kids have no idea what's comin their way. Buckle up kiddos (wherever you'll are right now) (sic)" She accompanied the message with several laughing emojis.

Background

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before getting married in June 2024. Although they initially chose to keep their relationship private, Sonakshi had earlier spoken about wanting to protect something personal from unnecessary attention and 'nazar'.

Since their wedding, the two have frequently shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. From holiday pictures to playful exchanges and affectionate moments, Sonakshi and Zaheer have often given fans a glimpse into their married life.

During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show What Women Want, Sonakshi described Zaheer as her "best friend". She also spoke about how comfortable she felt living with him, comparing their time together to being around someone she had always known.

The actor further explained that marriage had brought a sense of freedom to their relationship, as they no longer had to meet secretly or find excuses to spend time together. Their playful equation and public displays of affection have since become a talking point among fans.

What Rahul Gandhi Said About Sonia And Rajiv Gandhi's Relationship

The discussion began after Rahul Gandhi spoke about his parents' relationship at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi on November 16.

Recounting memories from his childhood, Rahul spoke about how his parents openly expressed affection for each other. He said, "Every meal, there would be Papa and on Papa's lap, there would be Mumma. I thought this was a normal thing. And I would go to my friend's house and they wouldn't be sitting on each other's laps and I would ask my friends, what is going on? Why is your mother not sitting on your father's lap... This is what we grew up with."

Rahul also recalled how Sonia and Rajiv first met at the Varsity restaurant in Cambridge. He revealed that he had visited the restaurant years later with his girlfriend to see where his parents' love story began.

He further shared an anecdote about the only time he remembered seeing his parents argue. According to Rahul, the disagreement happened when Rajiv Gandhi was speaking to Amarinder Singh over the phone and was not paying attention to Sonia.

A day after his remarks attracted reactions online, Rahul addressed the criticism through a post on X on November 17. He suggested that fear, anger and hatred had prevented supporters of the BJP and RSS from experiencing and expressing love.

Along with his message, Rahul shared an image of a sculpture depicting Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati sitting together. He ended the post with the words, "Satyam Shivam Sundaram".

