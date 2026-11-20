Talks with Pakistan can only begin when it stops support to terrorism, Congress's Rahul Gandhi has told students at the University of Chicago. Asked about the possibility of resumption of dialogue during an informal interaction, Gandhi said, "There is a big problem, which is the support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country".

"It is impossible for us to accept our innocent people being murdered and have a conversation with Pakistan at the same time. So, the moment that stops, a conversation can potentially begin," he added.

The resumption of dialogue with Pakistan has been put on hold by the government following a series of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. The official position - reiterated by multiple ministers - is that Pakistan must stop its support of terror.

Talks and terror cannot go hand in hand, India has firmly said.

In comments that have already generated controversy back in India, Gandhi also said he was "pretty shocked" that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and the Americans, while India is "just looking".

"India has always had a sophisticated geopolitical understanding, right from independence," he said.

"We had a mind of our own. Our foreign policy was guided by what benefits India. By our size, our history and our relationships, we should be involved in these global conversations. But frankly, India has become a side player. We have stepped back from the stage. We have a voice and a view, but that view is missing," he added.

"There was already pain in India. The Iran war magnified it, pushing people over the edge. We cannot sit in India and remain unconcerned about what is happening in the rest of the world," he added.

The BJP has accused the Leader of the Opposition of undermining India's international standing abroad by publicly portraying the country as a side player.BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan described the Congress leader's comments as "most reprehensible and inexcusable".

"Rahul Gandhi, the LoP, sounds like an eager cheerleader and a shameless propagandist for Pakistan and his reckless remarks expose how clueless Rahul Gandhi is about global geopolitics," Kesavan said.