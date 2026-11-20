Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik, attending this week's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Delhi, has been at the centre of a political storm. The first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted at the historic Purana Quila in the Capital from November 20-22.

It has now emerged that Malik had planned to visit several places during his visit to India, but those requests were shot down by the Centre.

Sources have told NDTV that the Pakistan Minister had sought permission to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Nizamuddin Dargah in the Capital, but the Indian Government has denied any permission for engagements beyond the SCO meeting.

He has been told that he is only allowed to attend the SCO event during his visit here and not to visit any other place, sources have told NDTV.

Malik's trip to India is the first by a Pakistani federal minister since Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meet in Goa in 2023. It is also the first trip by a Pakistani leader to India since Operation Sindoor, India's military retort after the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

Read | "Double Standards": Row Over Pak Minister Attending SCO Meet In Delhi

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO members, including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice. The Pakistan government later confirmed the participation of Musadik Malik.

"The government of Pakistan remains committed to promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect," the Pakistan government statement said.

The Opposition has slammed the Centre for inviting the Pakistan minister, asking what has changed since Pahalgam to warrant a policy change towards the neighbouring country. The Opposition has also pointed to Musadik Malik's aggressive remarks over India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.

In October 2024, Islamabad hosted the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, which Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar attended on behalf of his prime minister.

India last month sent its SCO National Coordinator Alok Dimri to Islamabad for a preparatory meeting for the next SCO Council of Heads of State.