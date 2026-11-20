For a few weeks in the summer of 2006, Monica Bellucci was going to be Sonia Gandhi. Twenty years on, Sonia Gandhi has written her blockbuster memoir, 'Belonging', but that movie plan is consigned to news archives.

Monica Bellucci, born in Italy like Sonia Gandhi, was known as Mary Magdalene from 'The Passion of the Christ' and Persephone in the 'Matrix' movies, besides having been called the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World' by multiple magazines. She'd been on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival when the producers of the biopic, planned to be titled simply 'Sonia', announced that she had signed on. "She is excited about the prospect of playing Sonia Gandhi," producer Sunanda Murli Manohar said at the time. A legal notice by the Congress followed, and the project was eventually shelved, though different people gave different reasons.

Bellucci offered a version in 2012: "Yes, I was once approached to play Sonia Gandhi in an Indian movie, but I didn't like the script, so I didn't go ahead with it." At another time, she cited a vaguer explanation, blaming "many reasons" for why the movie was not made.

In 'Spectre' (2015), Monica Bellucci became the oldest actor ever cast as a Bond girl, at 50. She later starred in a biopic, playing opera singer Maria Callas, on stage and screen. Photo: Getty Images

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The movie was to be directed by Los Angeles-based Indian-origin filmmaker Jagmohan Mundhra and was to be based on journalist Rasheed Kidwai's 'Sonia: A Biography'. Kidwai recently recalled the legal notices and noted in an interview that the film rights were anyway the publisher's to sell, if at all. That publisher was Penguin, which reportedly backed out of publishing Sonia Gandhi's memoir in India this year before HarperCollins stepped in.

The book came out on November 10 and has sold over 2 lakh copies, making it a bestseller by all definitions.

Sonia Gandhi, 79 now, was 60 when the biopic was being planned by the producer and director. Photo: IANS

'Ready To Start Production'

Over the years, reports in movie tabloids also claimed Aishwarya Rai and Preity Zinta had been considered to play the Congress leader. The notice to those planning the biopic in 2006 had challenged the accuracy of the proposed venture.

Sonia Gandhi was the president of the Congress then, and was on a high as the UPA had just two years earlier formed a government under Manmohan Singh, whom she proposed as PM after refusing to take the chair herself as per her "inner voice".

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Producer Manohar, who died in 2017, was quoted as saying by the New York Times in July 2006, "We were about to start production in the next 60 days... But the Congress is a very big political party, and we are trying to make a film in India. We can't move forward until we have cleared these apprehensions."

Mundhra called his script "uncontroversial". He'd asserted, "I have nothing but the utmost regard for Sonia Gandhi as a person... My fascination with her life comes from an interest in how the hand of destiny can pick someone up from where they started out and throw them somewhere else. As a young girl in Italy, she would never have imagined that she would end up a leader in a country of one billion people, of different races, different colours, different religions. I was interested in looking at how she rose to the occasion." He had even claimed he'd shared his research with Sonia Gandhi. The Congress rejected his claim and said it was aimed at sensationalism and cheap publicity.

In 2007, he again said he hoped the film would be made. He died in 2011. He had spent years making thrillers in Hollywood before turning to issue-based Hindi and English films such as 'Bawandar', on the Rajasthan activist Bhanwari Devi, and 'Provoked', starring Aishwarya Rai, which had been screened at Cannes in 2006.

Will Party Leader Now Make Biopic?

Now that Sonia Gandhi's memoir is out, Telangana Congress leader T Jayaprakash Reddy, known as Jagga Reddy, has said he plans to make a film based on it. "We thought of making it in Telugu, Hindi and all other languages," he said.

Jagga Reddy, working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, said the film would not be a commercial venture. He said a programme connected with it would be held on December 9, Sonia Gandhi's birthday, with a release planned for December 9, 2028, and that he would discuss the project with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

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The Congress leadership has not commented on the proposal. BJP leader Ram Kadam has. He said, "They should definitely make a biopic. But it should be a truthful and realistic biopic."

Spanish author Javier Moro's 'El Sari Rojo' (The Red Sari), a dramatised biography of Sonia Gandhi, was first published in Spain in 2008 and released in India in January 2015 by Roli Books after years of legal and political pushback, including a legal notice alleging "untruths, half truths, falsehoods and defamatory statements". Roli Books said the book had never been banned in India, and that its Spanish publisher had felt 'the atmosphere was not right' to bring it out earlier.

Why She Told Her Own Story Eventually

One reason Sonia Gandhi has given for writing it is that untruths had been written about her. "So much had been written about me... but the real person they knew was nowhere in any of those writings," she writes in the prologue.

She had expressly promised a book of her own in 2014, the year the UPA went out of power after a massive loss to the Narendra Modi-led BJP. It was also the year two former insiders published accounts of the UPA years. Former foreign minister Natwar Singh claimed in his memoir 'One Life Is Not Enough' that she had turned down the PM's post in 2004 because her son Rahul Gandhi feared for her life, and not because of the "inner voice" she had cited. She told NDTV at the time, "I will write my own book, and then everyone will know the truth... The only way the truth will come out is if I write. I am serious about this."

Sanjaya Baru's 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was published in April 2014, in the middle of the Lok Sabha campaign. Baru was Manmohan Singh's media adviser from 2004 to 2008, and he portrayed a prime minister whose authority was undermined by Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging' does not name Baru nor Natwar Singh, but it rejects the allegations.

"A decade later, a book was published by one of [Manmohan Singh's] former aides, reaffirming the malicious and totally false allegations spread all along by my opponents: that I sent for files from the prime minister's office (PMO), interfered with administrative matters, and made key appointments," she writes, referring apparently to Baru. Baru has stood by his account over the years, saying, "I have written that [a PMO official] briefed her... I never said files were taken to her. I stand by that."

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Baru's book reached cinemas, though. 'The Accidental Prime Minister', a movie starring Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, came out in 2019, months before the next Lok Sabha elections. German actor Suzanne Bernert played Sonia Gandhi. When the trailer came out in December 2018, the BJP posted it from its official X handle with the line: "Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr Singh just a regent who was holding on to the PM's chair till the time heir was ready?" in a dig at Sonia as well as her son Rahul Gandhi, who is now the Leader of the Opposition. Congress spokespersons called the film "fake propaganda". But the party eventually did not add to that, and the film came and went.