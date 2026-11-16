Amarinder Singh, Vijay: Leaders Who Attended Sonia Gandhi's Book Launch

The launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' on Monday saw leaders from across party lines coming together to celebrate the book. Among the most significant leaders present at the event was former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who left Congress in 2021 following a bitter power struggle in Punjab.

Singh later formed the Punjab Lok Congress before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. At the event, he sat among several leaders who were once his colleagues in the Congress.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who recently entered politics after a successful career in films, was another prominent guest at the event.

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Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present, joined by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and several other senior party leaders.

Among the Opposition leaders present at the event were Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

Several senior Congress leaders, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni and Pramod Tiwari, were also present.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Gaurav Gogoi also attended the launch. Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was among the guests.

'Belonging' hit the stands on November 10, with more than 200,000 copies to be sold in less than a week

Published by HarperCollins India, Gandhi's memoir chronicles her journey from childhood in Italy to her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and her eventual entry into Indian politics.

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The memoir also looks back at her decades in public life, her role in the Congress and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) years. It offers her perspective on key political developments, including her decision to decline the Prime Ministerial post after the Congress-led alliance came to power in 2004, as well as the political challenges faced by her family and party.