China, the United States and Russia issued a "Declaration toward Peace" on Thursday after their leaders held an unprecedented summit, laying out common ambitions to overhaul the UN and keep the International Criminal Court in check.

The statement after Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in China said they wanted to protect diplomatic immunity for state officials and also boost supply and production of refined petroleum products.

"The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security," a White House version of the statement said.

The powwow took place with Russia's years-long offensive in Ukraine grinding on, Trump bogged down in the Middle East and an ascendant China looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia.

"We discussed the question of democracy. And what is democracy? It's what? It's the liberal order that certain circles put together and still now are trying to impose on the whole world," Putin told a news conference in Shenzhen.

The three men made opening remarks touching on weighty topics from nuclear weapons to the war in Ukraine as they met around a large, dark round table with a pink flower arrangement at its centre.

The discussion behind closed doors in Kylin Villa ended after an hour and 20 minutes.

Trump said the leaders were "making history", while Putin said they wrote a new "page in the history of diplomacy".

"The three countries share a common perspective on safeguarding world peace," Xi said.

ICC, UN and oil

In their joint statement, the leaders "recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction".

Putin is subject to an ICC arrest warrant, while Trump's administration has vowed to dismantle the court "brick by brick".

The leaders said they were "committed to reform the UN so that the UN can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security".

The joint statement said the countries "plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows".

The summit stoked fears that the three powerful men want to divide the globe into spheres of influence, for example by making decisions impacting Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv or Europe.

Earlier Thursday, Trump and Putin held a meeting -- their first since August 2025 -- with the 80-year-old US president calling the Russian his "friend". Putin responded in English: "Nice to meet you."

Trump and Xi then came together -- their third time this year -- for one-on-one discussions, with the US leader highlighting a "very special relationship".

Putin, 74, and Xi, 73, held talks on Wednesday -- their 50th meeting, the Chinese president said.

'Cheap violin'

Beijing, Washington and Moscow previously gave different accounts of the agenda for the three-way meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, a forum of 21 economies around the Pacific Rim.

Washington initially signalled that Ukraine was off the table, before Trump said the war would feature. Xi does not view the conflict as China's problem to solve.

Critics warned that the optics from the meeting would be damaging for the US president -- but a fillip to Xi and Putin.

The meeting "gives Putin a platform to legitimise his war of aggression over Ukraine with seemingly little repercussions", said Lyle Morris at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

"Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are playing Donald Trump like a cheap violin," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

Washington had also flagged up the Iran war and nuclear disarmament as topics of discussion, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the United States and Russia must reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile.

The final statement said that the countries "will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons."

The extraordinary meeting preceded equally unusual scenes as the leaders arrived in the southern Chinese city and tech hub for the talks.

Breaking with decades of diplomatic protocol, Xi received Trump at the airport, with the men briefly hugging before a red-carpet greeting complete with cheering children and a flyover.

On his Asia trip, which also included a stop in the Philippines, Trump had floated the idea of a possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China.

There had been no official response from Pyongyang before the US president left Shenzhen.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)