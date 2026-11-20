Former US President Joe Biden has mentioned the current incumbent Donald Trump 200 times in his memoir, 'Promise Me, America'. Though the book released on Tuesday, November 17, excerpts published by The Washington Post and Newsweek show how central Trump remained to Biden's account of his presidency and the 2024 elections. Biden repeatedly contrasts his policies and leadership with Trump's across topics including the 2020 election, the January 6 Capitol attack, NATO, the economy, and Trump's return to the White House in 2025.

Trump's roughly 200 mentions far exceed those of other key figures in the memoir, such as Kamala Harris and former White House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

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However, the book also gives a glimpse of the warmth between the two leaders, including a handwritten letter Trump left on the Resolute Desk on Inauguration Day in 2021 and a surprisingly friendly Oval Office meeting following Trump's 2024 election victory, as per Newsweek.

The letter was left in private since Trump had refused to attend Biden's inauguration, the first US President since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip the swearing-in.

The book mentions that the letter was addresses "To '46" welcoming Biden who became the 46th President of the United States in January 2021.

Interestingly, Biden has described the letter as "beguiling", which comes across as a contrast given the Trump's publicly harsh comments and criticism of the Biden government.

Blaming Trump, 80, for the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, the 83-year-old says they should "follow him to his grave".

"Donald Trump led an insurrection," Biden wrote of the attack by Trump supporters as the US Congress met to certify the 2020 election won by the Democrat. "His goal was to remain in power after the American people had voted him out of office."

"The rioters weren't 'peaceful protesters," he wrote. "They came armed to stop the official certification of a legitimate election." He chided Trump for later issuing more than 1,500 pardons of the offenders.

The memoir's release comes on the heels of Biden's fellow Democrats trouncing Republicans in the midterm elections, securing stunningly broad House and Senate majorities and flipping control of several statehouses in a comprehensive rebuke of Trump's second presidency.

Biden had earlier said that while doctors are encouraged by his response to cancer treatment, his activities promoting the book will be limited because of his health.