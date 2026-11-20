Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district.

She breathed her last at around 11 a.m. on Friday, leaving the family in deep mourning.

According to reports, her last rites will be performed in Haridwar on Saturday.

The news of her demise prompted condolences from several political leaders, who expressed grief over the loss and extended their sympathies to the bereaved family.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary took to social media platform X to express his condolences.

"The passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh's Hon'ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening and heart-wrenching. A mother's departure from this world is a loss in life that can never be made up for," he said.

Expressing solidarity with the Chief Minister and his family, Chaudhary added, "In this difficult hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with the Hon'ble Chief Minister and all the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the Hon'ble Chief Minister and all family members the strength to bear this immense grief. Om Shanti."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also expressed grief over Savitri Devi's demise and extended his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, "The news of the passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh's respected Chief Minister, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening and heartbreaking. A mother's affection, blessings, and tender love are life's most precious treasures. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the family."

Praying for strength for the bereaved family, CM Dhami further said, "I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give Hon'ble Yogi Ji and all the grieving family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Adityanath's family is mourning the loss as condolences continue to pour in from political leaders.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)