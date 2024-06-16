Yogi Adityanath Visits Ailing Mother Savitri Devi At AIIMS Rishikesh

Yogi Adityanath with his mother Savitri Devi at the hospital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited his mother today at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh, where she was admitted with ailments related to old age. State Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat were also present with him.

The Chief Minister spoke to the doctors about his mother Savitri Devi's health and spent nearly 20 minutes with her at the hospital's geriatric ward.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also met Savitri Devi and enquired about her health from the doctors.

The last time Yogi Adityanth met his mother was in 2022 when he went to his ancestral home in Pachoor in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal. He had spent a night at his home and before leaving, touched his mother's feet and sought her blessings.

Yogi Adityanath stayed in AIIMs for nearly three hours, during which he met those who were injured in a road accident in the state's Rudraprayag and assured them of all possible help from his government. At least 15 tourists were killed in the accident on Saturday.

Many of the victims of the Rudraprayag accident were residents of UP's Noida, Mathura, and Jhansi.

(With input from PTI)