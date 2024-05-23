Watch: Police Car Enters AIIMS Rishikesh To Arrest Sex Harassment Accused

In an unusual bid to deliver swift justice, a police vehicle entered the emergency ward of AIIMS Rishikesh to arrest a man on Tuesday, a viral video shows. The police car had entered the premises to arrest a nursing officer accused of sexually harassing a woman doctor.

In the 26-second clip, the police car is seen driving through the crowded emergency ward, with patients lying in beds on both sides. A group of security officials clear the way for the vehicle, pushing stretchers with patients on top of them out of the way. The car moves ahead and several police officers are seen seated inside the vehicle.

According to the police, the nursing officer allegedly sexually harassed a woman doctor inside an operation theatre at the premier health facility. The incident sparked outrage among the hospital's doctors who went on strike and protested outside the dean's office, demanding the "termination" of his service. The doctors also filed a complaint with the police.

Seeing the large number of protesting doctors, the police decided to drive the car into the hospital to arrest the accused. In another video, a group of police officers can be seen swarmed by the protesting doctors as they take the accused to the car.

The accused Satish Kumar, who was suspended, had also allegedly sent an obscene SMS to the doctor, Rishikesh police officer Shankar Singh Bisht told news agency PTI.

Raising slogans, the doctors demanded the accused's immediate termination saying that mere suspension was not enough for the offence he had committed. While emergency services are still operational at AIIMS Rishikesh, doctors continue to be on strike in the hospital since Tuesday.