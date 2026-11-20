Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to have its stellar run at the box office after two weeks. Setting one record after another, the film is to become the second fastest to enter Rs 650 crore Hindi net club on day 15. Meanwhile, after Dhurandhar 2, it has become the second Hindi film of the year to add Rs 200 crore in its second week. With no major release arriving this Friday, Ramayana is expected to set a few more records in the coming days.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 15, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 19.35 crore across 21,437 shows as per Sacnilk.

The film collected Rs 14 crore on Day 15, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 515 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,547.15 crore.

On day 15, the Hindi contribution was Rs 14 crore from 17,661 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 1.40 crore in Kannada, Rs 1.50 crore in Tamil, Rs 70 Lakh in Telugu and Rs 1.75 crore in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

Ramayana To Become Second Fastest To Enter Rs 650 Crore Hindi Net Club

Ramayana is set to become the second-fastest film to reach Rs 650 crore Hindi net, next only to Dhurandhar 2. Interestingly, Hindi remains the only Indian-language market where films have crossed this milestone. Telugu comes next, with RRR being the only film to enter the Rs 400 crore Telugu net club, achieving the mark in 16 days and finishing at Rs 431.01 crore. No Tamil, Kannada or Malayalam version has reached that level yet, reported Sacnilk.

Ramayana has alraedy crossed Rs 1,000 crore (gross) in India, pushing its worldwide total to cross Rs 1,500 crore. It has become the fastest Indian film to cross the Rs 1,500 crore milestone within 14 days.

Earlier, it has matched Jawan in reaching Rs 300 crore net (Hindi) within 7 days of its release.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Tracking its stellar record, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Film has crossed ₹ 200 cr in *Week 2* - becoming only the second #Hindi film in 2026, after #Dhurandhar2, to achieve this phenomenal milestone in its second week... The film is expected to continue its dominance in Week 3, with no major competition arriving this Friday.

"However, #Ramayana will face fresh and prominent competition next Friday [27 Nov 2026], when YehPremMolLiya and GunmaasterG9 hit cinemas."

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

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