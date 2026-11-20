Dulquer Salmaan has cemented his place in Telugu cinema, and he's back after his big 2024 hit Lucky Baskhar with director Pavan Sadineni's Akasamlo Oka Tara (A Star in the Sky). In this film, Dulquer steps into the shoes of a man who believes his greatest achievement in life is not chasing his own dreams, but helping a young woman realise hers. He plays a grounded, emotionally invested character in a story about ambition, sacrifice and unconditional support.

Does this movie really soar as high as the title suggests?

The story follows Kalpana (Satvika Veeravalli), a lower-middle-class schoolgirl in a remote Andhra Pradesh village whose lifelong ambition is to become an astronaut, inspired by Kalpana Chawla. Sadly, her aspirations are not encouraged by her alcoholic father, who believes girls should be married off and confined to domestic chores. It is only Ammu, aka Kalpana's mother, who serves as her pillar of support and comes to her rescue every time her father beats her for attending school. Somehow, Kalpana manages to complete her Class 10 exams before her father marries her off to Krishna (Dulquer Salmaan), a mechanic who dreams of setting up a travel business, and sends her away. And this is when life gives her its biggest surprise.

On their wedding night, Krishna discovers that his 16-year-old wife dreams of becoming an astronaut and makes a decision that changes the course of their lives. Instead of dismissing her ambition as a childhood fantasy, he decides to educate her further and help her pursue it. The road is not easy. He has to raise large sums of money for her college education and takes on the toughest jobs to provide for her. The rest of the story takes us through the setbacks, sacrifices and challenges that Krishna and Kalpana face as they navigate this journey.

What director Pavan Sadineni presents is a story of women's empowerment, in which a man stands firmly by his wife and helps her realise her ambitions, rather than allowing societal expectations and conventions to dictate the course of her life. He goes beyond the regular underdog story and attempts to deliver a narrative that most people can relate to. He emphasises how talent and ambition are often stifled by circumstances, especially for young girls living in rural areas. The film celebrates the power of dreams and, more importantly, how some people come into our lives and help us achieve them.

The filmmaker has been careful in crafting the character of Krishna because he is not just a man who helps his wife achieve her dreams; he becomes emotionally invested in her ambitions. Fulfilling those dreams becomes his primary purpose in life, even though he harbours ambitions of setting up his own taxi service. The heroism in this film comes not from physicality or larger-than-life action sequences, but from Krishna's character. The narrative also shows how a couple can build a life around each other's aspirations and support one another every step of the way.

For instance, when Krishna works as a cab driver to pay for Kalpana's college fees, she takes on a part-time job as a maid to help him out. In another instance, after securing a job, she helps him obtain a loan to fulfil his dream of running a taxi service. These small nuances speak volumes about the relationship the couple share and add emotional depth to their journey.

While these are among the film's strengths, the narrative is let down by its slow pace, with some scenes stretched out longer than necessary. Not all the conflict points are equally effective either. For instance, when Krishna's sister opposes Kalpana's education and believes her place is in the home, the conflict is conveniently resolved with a single line from Krishna. This makes the disagreement feel superficial when compared to the deeply rooted conflict with Kalpana's father. The supporting characters largely serve as catalysts on the couple's journey. One major let-down in the film is the rocket-ship sequences, which have been executed with poor VFX/AI and feel quite jarring.

Dulquer Salmaan is a treat to watch in Akasamlo Oka Tara, as he has always gravitated towards roles that allow him to explore different facets of human relationships. He brings warmth and vulnerability to Krishna, and the way he treats Kalpana as an equal flows effortlessly on screen. He delivers a restrained performance and understands that he does not need to be loud or dominant in every scene to leave an impact.

Satvika Veeravalli makes an impressive debut, bringing earnestness and vulnerability to Kalpana's character. She holds her own for the most part, and the fact that she is an accomplished dancer helps her express her emotions beautifully on screen. The on-screen chemistry between Satvika and Dulquer works well, largely because their relationship is built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to each other's dreams.

Shruti Haasan, as Rohini, who helps further Kalpana's ambitions, breezes through her role. She brings considerable energy to the second half and helps propel the film forward, while Murali Sharma and Gautham Vasudev Menon add weight to the ensemble cast.

Sujith Sarang's cinematography beautifully captures the rural setting and adds warmth through its colour palette, while GV Prakash Kumar's music and background score elevate many of the emotional moments. Thankfully, the music does not overpower the drama, which makes its impact even stronger.

Of course, Pavan Sadineni's story is predictable and does not offer many surprises. Akasamlo Oka Tara is a family entertainer that celebrates the power of dreams and the emotional strength of relationships, reminding us that sometimes having someone believe in us can make all the difference.