Dulquer Salmaan is not looking to win over every critic on the internet. Instead, he is using the negative comments coming his way as a reason to explore roles that people might not expect him to take up. The actor says he has become less affected by online criticism over the years and is now more interested in proving himself through his work.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Dulquer opened up about dealing with negativity on social media and how his approach towards it has changed. He admitted that criticism can still affect him, but he no longer spends as much time thinking about it. One reason is his realisation that online opinions are not always based on logic or an actor's actual work.

"I think it affects me less over time because I've realised there's no real logic behind it. My intent has always been to do great cinema and take up great roles. I don't think I'm insincere as an actor, whether I'm doing a good film or not. Yet, I receive a certain amount of negativity, which I've now realised all actors go through," he said.

Rather than allowing negative comments to affect his confidence, Dulquer has started looking at them as an opportunity to challenge himself. He believes that if people think he cannot pull off a particular kind of character, that gives him another reason to attempt it.

"If there's a section of people who believe I can't do something, I want to tackle it or attempt it," he explained.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is gearing up for the release of his Telugu film Aakasamlo Oka Tara, directed by Pavan Sadineni. The emotional drama features debutant Satvika Veeravalli as Kalpana, a young woman from a remote village who dreams of becoming an astronaut.

Dulquer plays Krishna, who becomes a source of support for Kalpana as she works towards her ambition despite limited encouragement. Shruti Haasan also features in the film as an aerospace scientist.

The film has received a U/A certificate and is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 20. It will face a box-office clash with the Tamil film OM, which stars Sai Pallavi and Dulquer's father, Mammootty.

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