Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Tuesday as several Bollywood celebrities arrived for The Earthshot Prize Awards 2026.
The event, attended by Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, saw actors, filmmakers and other well-known personalities come together for the special occasion.
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh and Ishaan Khatter were among those spotted at the event.
Karan Johar, who is hosting the awards ceremony, was also present, along with Zakir Khan, Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao, Mira Rajput and Shreya Ghoshal.
When it came to the outfits, black and gold seemed to be a popular choice.
Alia Bhatt arrived in a black gown with intricate gold work. Nimrat Kaur also went with the combination, choosing a black saree with gold detailing.
alia bhatt, if it weren't for #that sleek bun, you'd be serving on a completely different level https://t.co/qIgvAi3peb— ً (@softiealiaa) November 17, 2026
#WATCH | Earthshot Prize 2026 | Mumbai: Actor Nimrat Kaur says, "As a common citizen, as a girl who has been living in big cities now for a very long time, I would like to say that we need to treat everything as a responsibility on a personal level. We should not think that it is not our problem but someone else's. First of all, take ownership. In your immediate environment, do not let garbage accumulate in your lanes and colonies; do not dump waste in water; help reduce air pollution." On air pollution, she says, "It will take a really long time to correct this because it took a really long time for this to go bad. Boond boond se sagar banta hai. This is not going to happen overnight. So, we need to have awareness and responsibility on a personal level..."— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
Sonam Kapoor wore a custom outfit by designer Anamika Khanna. Khushi Kapoor also picked a look by the same designer, wearing an ivory and gold ensemble with a corset-inspired bodice.
#WATCH | Earthshot Prize 2026 | Mumbai: Actor Sonam A. Kapoor says, "I came here to extend my support. What is happening is very scary. I feel really scared when I look at my children and think, 'Is this what I am going to leave behind for them?' I think it's important to take this matter seriously." She also says, "I recently saw that the Ganga was cleaned but now it has been dirtied again. As human beings, we should see that we have to take care of our environment. We need to begin at home. Not just Gen Z, we all need to take care of it. They are not leaders; we are all leaders. We have to leave behind something good for the future of our children."— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
Diana Penty brought some colour to the green carpet in a floral cropped top, which she paired with black draped trousers and pointed heels. Bhumi Pednekar went for a more experimental look, wearing an embroidered cream corset top with a metallic purple skirt.
#WATCH | Earthshot Prize 2026 | Mumbai: Actor Diana Penty says, "Earthshot Prize is taking place for the first time in India this year, that too in Mumbai. It makes the conversation on climate conservation much more real. It's something that we really need right now; the Earth needs us. Unfortunately, we have done enough to ruin it. I only wish that we can do more to help to restore it back to what it used to be. If we all, in our own small way, starting at home on an individual level, do whatever we can to help the climate, I think that would be great."— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026
Mira Rajput chose a royal blue floor-length gown with a draped design and a cut-out detail at the waist. Rakul Preet Singh wore a black sequinned saree with gold, bronze and colourful embellishments. Mouni Roy made an appearance in a fitted, sculpted black gown.
Shreya Ghoshal opted for a red floor-length gown and arrived with her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.
Ishaan Khatter arrived in a classic black suit and white shirt. Karan Johar opted for a black tuxedo and bow tie for the evening as he took on hosting duties.