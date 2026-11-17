Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening on Tuesday as several Bollywood celebrities arrived for The Earthshot Prize Awards 2026.

The event, attended by Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, saw actors, filmmakers and other well-known personalities come together for the special occasion.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur, Khushi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh and Ishaan Khatter were among those spotted at the event.

Karan Johar, who is hosting the awards ceremony, was also present, along with Zakir Khan, Guneet Monga, Kiran Rao, Mira Rajput and Shreya Ghoshal.

When it came to the outfits, black and gold seemed to be a popular choice.

Alia Bhatt arrived in a black gown with intricate gold work. Nimrat Kaur also went with the combination, choosing a black saree with gold detailing.

Sonam Kapoor wore a custom outfit by designer Anamika Khanna. Khushi Kapoor also picked a look by the same designer, wearing an ivory and gold ensemble with a corset-inspired bodice.

Diana Penty brought some colour to the green carpet in a floral cropped top, which she paired with black draped trousers and pointed heels. Bhumi Pednekar went for a more experimental look, wearing an embroidered cream corset top with a metallic purple skirt.

Mira Rajput chose a royal blue floor-length gown with a draped design and a cut-out detail at the waist. Rakul Preet Singh wore a black sequinned saree with gold, bronze and colourful embellishments. Mouni Roy made an appearance in a fitted, sculpted black gown.

Shreya Ghoshal opted for a red floor-length gown and arrived with her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.

Ishaan Khatter arrived in a classic black suit and white shirt. Karan Johar opted for a black tuxedo and bow tie for the evening as he took on hosting duties.