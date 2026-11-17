Esha Deol shared a deeply personal moment with her fans as she revealed that in her upcoming project, Pratap, she will be credited as Esha Dharmendra Deol for the first time. The actor shared the film's poster and expressed how special it feels to see her late father's name alongside hers.

On Instagram, Esha penned an emotional note remembering her father. “My first film as Esha Dharmendra Deol. To see Papa's name next to mine on a film poster for the first time feels deeply emotional, personal & overwhelming. With Papa's blessings, here I am,” she wrote.

Esha further thanked her fans and well-wishers for their continued support throughout her journey in the entertainment industry. Having completed 24 years as an actor, she reflected on how certain experiences continue to bring her the same happiness they did when she first began her career. “24 years in the film industry & counting...Even after all these years, seeing myself on billboards outside cinema halls still fills me with the same joy I felt when I started. All I can say is gratitude, gratitude, gratitude to all my fans and well-wishers. Thank you for showing up for me, for all the love you've given me over the years, and for the love you continue to give me and my family,” she added.

Take A Look At The Post:

Veteran actor Dharmendra died on November 24 last year at the age of 89. He left behind a legacy spanning more than six decades and over 300 films.

Esha Deol's Upcoming Film

Directed by Sachin Saraf and backed by Pradeep Rangwani, Pratap is an action thriller. The film stars Amit Sadh, Esha Deol, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Seema Biswas, Milind Gunaji and Dushyant Wagh in prominent roles.

The story follows Pratap Ranade, a decorated encounter specialist whose world turns upside down after a video of him is leaked. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

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