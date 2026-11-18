Salman Khan is known for his grand gestures towards people he shares a close working relationship with. The actor recently hosted the cast and crew of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace at his Panvel farmhouse. However, it was his special gesture for the team that made headlines.

Salman gifted luxury watches worth lakhs to several members of Maatrubhumi's cast and crew. The gathering was held two days after the film's trailer launch and was reportedly organised by Salman as a token of appreciation for everyone involved in the project.

The team was initially told that the gathering would be centred around discussions on the film's promotional strategy. However, it took an unexpected turn when Salman surprised everyone with luxury watches.

As per Mid-Day, Salman surprised the Maatrubhumi team by distributing around 20 to 25 luxury watches. Each timepiece is estimated to cost between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 6 lakh. They were sourced from Kapoor Watch Company.

One of the recipients also shared pictures from the occasion on Instagram. The actor named Vipin Bhardwaj, who plays one of the soldiers in the film, was seen posing with Salman, Chitrangda Singh and director Apoorva Lakhia. He thanked the superstar for the luxury gift, adding that receiving it from Salman made the moment even more special.

Actor Tanya Desai also shared pictures with Salman and others on Instagram. Thanking the superstar, she wrote, "@beingsalmankhan sir, you truly are the greatest! It feels surreal and so special to be standing beside you."

Salman Khan reportedly picked different brands for the men and women in the team. While male cast and crew members received watches from Longines and TAG Heuer, the women were gifted Rado timepieces. The actor personally presented the watches to the recipients as a gesture of gratitude for their work on the film.

The gathering was also attended by actors Ankur Bhatia and Vipin Bhardwaj. Dialogue writer Chintan Shah was also among those present.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is set to release in theatres on December 4.

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