Karisma Kapoor Serves Quiet Luxury In Sabyasachi Shirt, Skirt, And Jewellery On <i>Koffee With Karan 9</i>

Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan were the first guests invited to star in the first episode of Koffee With Karan. As the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has announced that the ninth season will be the last season of the talk show, he promised to draw the curtains on it with a bang.

In the first episode, the actors opened up about their chemistry on set, their banter while filming as co-stars, and much more.

The Internet was so impressed with their bond that fans even urged the two to get married.

But amid all the tea that was spilling, Karisma Kapoor's outfit stole the limelight.

Karisma Kapoor's Outfit At Koffee With Karan

Karisma's all-black outfit was simple and elegant, yet imbued with a regal touch. Her pencil skirt and solid black shirt were from Sabyasachi's collection. The actor kept the top buttons open to create a V-neck look and showcased her Sabyasachi jewellery.

The Baagh Mohur necklace, Bengal Pearl Halo earrings (Rs 6.3 lakh), Bengal Pearl Halo necklace (Rs 3.3 lakh), and Royal Bengal Frog ring (Rs 4.5 lakh) completed her look. Matching her outfit were the Christian Louboutin Miss Z pumps with their classic red soles.

Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma Kapoor's look was a masterclass in quiet luxury. Each piece complemented the other, creating a poised and polished appearance.

For her hairstyle, the actor wore her hair in soft, long waves with a centre parting. Karisma Kapoor completed the look with a rich reddish-brown lipstick, blush, and tightly lined kohl eyes.

Salman Khan And Karisma Kapoor's 36 Years Of Friendship

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor have featured in many films, including Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Jeet, Judwaa, Biwi No. 1, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, and Chal Mere Bhai. Their camaraderie impressed fans so much that they took to X to share their views.

One user wrote, "Salman and Karisma are giving husband-wife vibes. Why aren't they married???"

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Another said, "My favorite ship that never sailed: Salman and Karisma. Shaadi karlo bhai."

A third noted, "Their chemistry was something else!"

Salman Khan On Singlehood

Speaking to Karan Johar at the beginning of the episode, Salman Khan said that he does not like to talk about his personal life. "I don't want to talk about it because you never know if this person is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And that person might go ahead and get married to someone else," he said.

While the actor remains unmarried, he assured the host that he will have children. Further talking about his decision to remain unmarried, he said, "Nobody stopped you. Nobody stopped me. It's just that you stopped yourself, and I stopped myself. So you cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me, and that's the reason why I could not be with a partner."

He added that it was his decision to remain single and not get married. "I can't blame anyone. It's my decision, and I am happy with that decision. But yes, kids will come in," he concluded.

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