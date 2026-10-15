"I Made The First Move": Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Said 'I Love You' First To Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal never leave a chance to serve couple goals. From YouTube vlogs and films to public appearances, they are always having a blast, pulling each other's legs, and lovingly posing for the camera.

In their latest interview with Mashable India, ahead of the release of Tu Hai Meri Kiran in theatres on October 23, the couple opened up about the initial phase of their relationship.

Sonakshi Sinha Revealed She Made The First Move

Zaheer recalled a casual conversation with Sonakshi and revealed that she suddenly said, "I am going to marry you one day," to which he replied, "Excuse me?"

The Dabangg star revealed, "I said I love you within a week. I knew it. When you know it, you know it. You don't experience such strong feelings with everyone."

"We were dating, and she said, 'I love you,'" said Zaheer. Sonakshi added, "I declared it. I didn't wait for him to make the first move. If he did not propose to me, I would have done it because it was about time he did."

She said she hadn't planned any grand gesture, but agreed that Zaheer Iqbal is better at them.

Zaheer Iqbal proposed to Sonakshi Sinha under the Northern Lights in Finland during their vacation. The couple got married on June 23, 2024.

Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Spend Sundays Lazying Around

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared that their Sundays are all about doing nothing. They have no schedule and do everything according to their whims and wishes.

"We sit and do nothing," Zaheer said.

The actor revealed that they both wake up whenever they want, without alarms, have breakfast, take a nap, and simply relax around the house.

Sonakshi further shared that she finds it therapeutic to just lie on the sofa and while away the time.

Also Read | 'I Stopped Myself': Salman Khan Reveals Why He Never Married On Koffee With Karan 9