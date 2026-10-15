'I Stopped Myself': Salman Khan Reveals Why He Never Married On <i>Koffee With Karan 9</i>

Karan Johar is back with his signature cups of coffee served with entertainment industry gossip on the side, but for the last time. On the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor graced the couch.

In the beginning, Bhaijaan and Karan took a stroll down memory lane, discussing how the Maine Pyar Kiya star agreed to do a guest appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In Karan's directorial debut, Salman did not even hear the second part of the script and charged no fee for his cameo role, which fans loved.

As the host and his guest kept spilling tea, the two arrived at the subject of singlehood and why they both remain unmarried. The Dabangg star answered the million-dollar question of why he is single.

Salman Khan On Why He Never Married

Revisiting old interviews, Karan recalled Aamir Khan saying, "I am going to tie Salman's hands and feet and get him married." To which Salman said, "I am going to tie his (Aamir's) hands and feet and make sure he never gets married again," in another interview.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director pointed out that the Lagaan star has been married for the third time while Salman remains unmarried. The Sultan actor said that he is happy for his dear friend and added, "I am doing fine."

Karan could not stop himself from asking, "Are you still a virgin?" Cleverly dodging the question, Salman Khan shared the advice that his father, Salim Khan, gave him. He told him that one's personal life is like a bedroom, while the living room represents the whole country. Whatever one can say in the living room, one can also say to the entire country. "Whatever is meant for the bedroom should not come to the living room," he added.

The actor also noted that he does not want to reveal anything about his personal life or who he is dating. "I don't want to talk about it because you never know if this person is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And that person might go ahead and get married to someone else," he said.

Karan Johar asked him if he feels lonely, as Karan himself sometimes does, because of the absence of a life partner. Salman told him that he is blessed with two children and his mother in his life, so he should not feel that way. He also added, "I will have children at some given point in time."

Advising the director, the actor said, "Nobody stopped you. Nobody stopped me. It's just that you stopped yourself, and I stopped myself. So you cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me, and that's the reason why I could not be with a partner."

He added that it was his decision to remain single and not get married. "I can't blame anyone. It's my decision, and I am happy with that decision. But yes, kids will come in," he concluded.

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