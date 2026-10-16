Watch: Ravi Kishan's Viral Garba Moves Have Fans Predicting Another Meme Wave In India

Actor and BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan is also a social media sensation. After his "Money follows my brother" and "Gucci walk" clips, he has become the king of virality. In fact, in the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Karan Johar said that he loves anything and everything viral involving Ravi Kishan.

Ravi Kishan recently posted a video of himself performing garba with a group of dancers at an event. He was wearing a yellow kurta paired with white straight-cut trousers. Surrounded by dancers and spectators clicking pictures and recording videos, the Maamla Legal Hai star was seen having a gala time performing garba.

As Garbe Ki Raat by Rahul Vaidya and Bhoomi Trivedi played in the background, the actor showed off his moves, seamlessly blending into the group.

Social Media Reacts To Ravi Kishan's Viral Garba Video

Describing Ravi Kishan's dance, a fan wrote, "Jhakaas."

A second wrote, "Another meme wave in India is coming."

A third commented, "Ravi Bhai be like, 'Garba dance follows my brother."

A fourth said, "Bro trying to get another banger."

A fifth commented, "Sir, you have given more material to the memers."

A sixth mentioned, "He is really and truly an enthusiastic Indian. Not missing a single beat."

Ravi Kishan's Fitness Routine

Ravi Kishan performing garba at the age of 57 with such high energy and enthusiasm is no joke. Much of the credit goes to his fitness routine, which he shared in a conversation with Red Ink.

The actor revealed, "Kasrat roz kare. Positive roz rahe. Roz daure. Ho sake toh khali apne sharir ko pyaar kare [Exercise every day. Stay positive every day. Run every day. If possible, simply learn to love your body]."

The actor is a vegetarian and spoke about how he ensures that every meal is nutrient-dense.

"Main toh vegetarian hoon, pure vegetarian. Main toh kuch bhi nahi leta. Aisa kuch nahi ki anda khane se protein milta hai, maine veg mein aise bohot saari cheezein dhoondh li hain, raw vegetables [I am a vegetarian, a pure vegetarian. I do not consume such things. It's not true that protein can only come from eggs. I have found many vegetarian sources of nutrition, including raw vegetables]," he shared.

He also revealed that he does not drink milk. Instead, he is more interested in vegan options, especially coconut milk. Speaking about his workout routine, he added that before stepping out of his home, he completes 200 push-ups and has been practising Tai Chi.

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