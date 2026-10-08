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"We Indians Are A Disgrace": Chumbak Star Sumeet Raghvan Slams Tourists For Littering Himachal's Mountains

On an adventure in Himachal Pradesh, Sumeet Raghvan called out the littering of mountain trails by tourists and urged the state government to take strict action, saying that citizens lack civic sense

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"We Indians Are A Disgrace": <i>Chumbak</i> Star Sumeet Raghvan Slams Tourists For Littering Himachal's Mountains
Sumeet Raghvan said that there is a flaw in the Indian mindset, which is why people litter.

Chumbak star Sumeet Raghvan shared a video from his adventure to the Tattapani hot springs, in which he showcased how tourists have littered the surroundings.

Taking to Instagram, the actor called out people who lack civic sense and said that it is shameful that we are destroying our land and the green spaces that are disappearing at an accelerated rate.

"We Indians Are A Disgrace": Sumeet Raghvan Calls Out Littering In Himachal

"We came to Himachal to witness the Tattapani Hot Springs. We are associated with a school called Indus Paragliding School. People from various professions are a part of this adventure," he said at the beginning of the video.

The actor shared that while the group embarked on the journey to witness the hot springs, they came across garbage strewn along the trail. He rotated the camera to a polythene bag he was holding, followed by shots of empty wrappers and cold drink bottles.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star rotated his phone to show that the area was also littered with wrappers, bottles, cans and other waste.

"It is shameful that we are destroying a beautiful ecological space. I think this is one of the faults in the Indian DNA. I request the Himachal government, because citizens would never develop civic sense, to take strict action," he said.

The actor showcased the surroundings with greenery all around, tall trees and a clear sky, but the land was littered with garbage.

Social Media Reactions

Sumeet Raghvan's co-star Arjun Bijlani left a heart emoji in the comments section.

A fan wrote, "It is easy to blame the government, but we citizens aren't exactly innocent. The same Indians become NRIs and suddenly follow every rule because fines exist."

A second commented, "One of the most stunning places, destroyed by the 'chalta hai' mentality."

A third mentioned that it is sad to see mountain trails littered because many of these paths have dustbins installed at regular intervals. However, tourists still choose to throw garbage around.

A fourth shared, "I saw the same in Andaman. Right in front of me, a family travelling in an army vehicle was throwing rubbish. When I requested them not to litter, I was rebuked, but I stood my ground and made sure they picked it up."

"Kudos to you for using your platform to speak about this. It genuinely makes me happy to see someone with influence creating awareness around littering and responsible tourism in Himachal," wrote another user.

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Sumeet Raghvan, Tattapani Hot Springs, Himachal Pradesh, Civic Sense, Environmental Pollution, Responsible Tourism, Social Media Reactions, Ecological Conservation, Indian Actors
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