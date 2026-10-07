Pakistani Hindu Woman Reading Bhagavad Gita In Urdu On A Beach Fascinates Internet

What do you do on a beach? You sit and soak in the picturesque view or go a little closer to the water to experience the waves washing the sand away from beneath your feet. If you are with friends or children, you plan a picnic, enjoy good food and play around.

But a Karachi-based Kuchipudi classical dancer had an interesting experience when she took her mother to the beach. She documented it, posted the reel online, and the Internet became obsessed with it.

Pakistani Hindu Woman Reads Bhagavad Gita In Urdu On A Beach

"Told my Pakistani mother to bring a book to the beach, so she brought the Bhagavad Gita," read the text in the video shared by the Pakistani Hindu scholar-artist.

The caption featured a verse from the Gita: "One who bears no hatred toward any being, who is friendly and compassionate, free from possessiveness and ego, even-minded in pain and pleasure, and forgiving; who is always content, disciplined, self-controlled, and firm in resolve, with mind and intellect given to me: that devotee of mine is dear to me."

When the camera zooms in on one of the pages of the holy book, one can make out that the text is printed in Urdu, which left several people surprised and impressed.

Social Media Reactions

A social media user noted that the Bhagavad Gita was printed in Urdu. Another wrote, "It is surprising that most of us have fallen for the British propaganda that Urdu is a Muslim language and Hindi is a Hindu language. Languages are never specific to any religion."

Interestingly, Mughal Emperor Akbar commissioned a project in the 16th century under which a team of scholars collaborated with Sanskrit pundits to translate the entire Mahabharata into Persian. It was called the Razmnama.

A third user wrote, "I'm a Pakistani Muslim and this is the first time I've seen the Gita in Urdu."

A fourth commented, "It's so fascinating for us Indians to see Hindus from Sindh reading the Bhagavad Gita in Urdu. Wonderful, yet a bit different at the same time."

A fifth remarked, "First in my bloodline to see the Gita in Urdu."

A sixth shared, "I've read it in Urdu and English. It's an incredibly spiritual experience."

A seventh said that in Pakistan, the Bhagavad Gita is available in both Sindhi and Urdu.

What was an ordinary beach visit sparked a conversation about language, culture, and spirituality. For many viewers, the viral video was a reminder that sacred texts and languages often transcend the rigid boundaries created by people.

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