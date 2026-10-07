'Surprised': Internet Reacts To Indian Jewellery Brand Spotted In Pakistani Drama

Whenever there is crossover between India and Pakistan, the Internet loses its cool. The Partition happened in 1947, but the two countries continue to share cultural, linguistic, musical, fashion, and entertainment connections.

Travellers who have visited the capitals of both nations, Delhi and Lahore, often say that the two cities have a striking cultural, architectural, and historical resemblance. But this time, the crossover was spotted in a Pakistani drama, where a wedding scene featured jewellery from an Indian jewellery brand.

Indian Jewellery Brand Spotted In Pakistani Drama

Dar-e-Nijaat is among the highest-rated and currently most-watched Pakistani dramas. Starring Sheheryar Munawar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, the show's plot revolves around faith, love, betrayal, and redemption.

The drama airs on ARY Digital, and the ongoing storyline involving Abu Bakr and Zaryab's nikah has viewers hooked to their screens. It was during the wedding ceremony, when the bride and groom were exchanging rings, that fans spotted a Kerala-based Malabar Gold & Diamonds shopping bag, complete with the brand's logo.

Since then, the Internet has lost its cool, with many users asking whether no Pakistani jewellery brand was available to sponsor the jewellery featured in the scene.

Internet Reacts To Indian Jewellery Brand Spotted In Pakistani Drama

Taking to Instagram, a user shared a clip of the scene and wrote, "The whole world is watching Abu Bakr's nikah, while my husband and I are busy noticing Malabar Gold. Were there no other jewellers left in Pakistan? Couldn't ARY Gold have sponsored the jewellery for the nikah?"

Another shared a similar clip and wrote, "Oh my God! Indians, did you notice? Abu Bakar and Zaryab are using Malabar Gold. Malabar Gold & Diamonds Pakistan bhi pahunch gaya."

A third said, "While everyone is enjoying the nikah, I am focused on the Malabar Gold bag. Why?"

People flooded the comment sections of these reels on Instagram with messages such as, "I noticed it too."

Another commented that after seeing the viral video, they checked Google to see whether Malabar Gold & Diamonds has a branch in Pakistan. There are no authorised showrooms. "That was a surprise," the user wrote.

A third pointed out that the brand's jewellery designs are "really good."

A fourth said that the jewellery designs are pretty and that actors often wear international brands in dramas. "Why does it matter if it is from India?"

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