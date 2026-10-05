'Cigarette Butts, Endless Selfies': Influencer Slams Littering, Vlogging At Kainchi Dham After <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>

An influencer named Aishwarya Kandpal took to Instagram to express her concern over the growing crowds, traffic, littering, and content creation around Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand. Identifying herself as a local with a personal connection to the ashram, she wrote a long note urging visitors to respect the sanctity and fragile ecology of the area while visiting the spiritual site.

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She captioned the post, "Idk why I'm posting this at almost midnight by maybe I just couldn't hold it back? As a local I'm so enraged, so angry, so upset. If you're visiting - which I know A FEW HUNDREDS OF YOU ARE- read this before you go."

Beginning her note by acknowledging that the post was different from the content she usually shares, she wrote, "This is not going to be one of my usual posts. Apologies for that already but bear with me."

Kandpal then recalled visiting Kainchi recently and shed light on how the place she knew growing up had changed over the years.

"I was at Kainchi two days ago. Most of you probably know it as Kainchi Dham - a name that the media and the internet latched onto post-2020, and then ran into overdrive after a recent feature film," she wrote, referring to Hanuman Ansh, which has crossed Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

"For us locals though, it's always been the quiet, nondescript Kainchi. And the ashram of my Gurus, Maharajji and Siddhi Maa," she added.

Describing the quieter Kainchi of her childhood, she added, "It was a holy place a lot of us Kumaonis grew up around, a temple whose daily footfall would average to around 50 people till the late 2010s, a place you came to pray and do Paath, and a spot which was miles away from the prying eyes of the media and vloggers."

She went on to share her family's personal connection with the ashram and explained why she has chosen not to use her access to create social media content.

"What I'm about to share is my personal POV and a small-ish nugget from my private life. I'm fortunate to get to stay inside the ashram often. And never have I used my privilege to film, vlog or create content out of it. My retreats, my experiences are personal, and I would like to keep it like that. Same goes for my parents and brother."

She revealed that both her parents have served at the ashram for years and said the growing number of visitors has made travelling there increasingly difficult for locals.

"Back to the story. Both my parents have been serving at the ashram for years, and post-retirement, been spending a considerable part of the year staying within the sanctum sanctorum, helping with the ashram's day-to-day activities and being a part of the management. Their visits, however, much like those of scores of other locals, have become increasingly difficult."

Focussing on the impact of traffic and incessant honking, Kandpal stressed that her larger concern was not simply the inconvenience faced by her family, but the impact of the crowds on the area.

"The roads are jammed beyond capacity, they often have to leave home at 5 am just to make the 40 min journey, my 65+ dad gets a migraine due to the constant honking. But this post is not about my parents. Its about the ecology of a sacred place that wasn't exactly meant to hold so many people."

She also raised concerns about litter, pollution, congestion and the rapid commercialisation of the area.

"The constant honking leaves birds and animals disturbed. The sides of the roads are lined with plastic bottles, wrappers, cigarette butts-you name it! The whole area suddenly name it! has a sea of new shops selling religious artifacts and the flood of people doesn't seem to end. Everyone's scrambling, everyone's in a rush. There's pollution, extreme congestion, endless selfies and endless litter."

Kandpal then turned her attention to visitor behaviour inside the ashram, particularly the use of phones and cameras despite restrictions.

"I don't remember it being like this at all. And then you enter the ashram and see people doing exactly what they've been asked to not do: Phones out, cameras rolling, people filming themselves inside the premises and vlogging loudly on mics! You cannot do that."

She continued, "You're disturbing the sanctity of a hill that's been the tapobhumi of several revered saints since pre-independence times. There's a strict no-photography, no noise, no film rule. For a reason."

She further shared her take on what she described as the simplicity traditionally associated with the ashram.

"Maharajji and Maa were always against any kind of lavish show of wealth/power/class. Cellphones didn't exist for a long time so naturally they weren't part of the ruckus. But photography, loud noise, donations, camps, flashy visits from VIPs or ministers were all STRCITLY prohibited in the ashram (and still are)."

"The simplicity was a CHOICE. Precisely why the whole culture of coming here, filming everything, putting it online, turning every visit into content feels so completely at odds with the place."

Beyond the ashram itself, Kandpal expressed concern about what increasing vehicular traffic and waste could mean for the surrounding hills and wildlife.

"And then there are the mountains. There are cars and taxis backed up for miles, people honking constantly, bikes revving, trying to squeeze through whatever little space is left. Our fragile hills aren't meant to handle so many people and so much litter left in their wake."

"No points for guessing how this leaves the birds and animals in the area completely, irrevocably disturbed. And I know this probably sounds like I'm asking people to not come. I'm not."

Clarifying that she was not asking devotees to stop visiting Kainchi, Kandpal said she instead wanted people to experience the place in the quiet and respectful manner she remembered from her childhood.

"Because firstly, I don't think I have any right to do that. Secondly, God belongs to everyone. And thirdly, it's heartening that so many people have discovered the grace of this tiny ashram. So you shouldnt have to NOT come here. I ever so SIMPLY want you to experience the Kainchi I grew up around - quiet, nondescript, no frills and miles away from the prying eyes of the media and the internet."

She concluded with a simple appeal to visitors to minimise noise, reduce the number of vehicles they use, avoid littering and put away their phones while inside the ashram.

"So maybe, just maybe Leave the phone on silent for a few, leave it in your bag, come in a group instead of taking five cars, keep the honking to a minimum, take your plastic back with you, and once you enter the ashram, remember why you came here."

Associated with Saint Neem Karoli Baba, Kainchi Dham has become a place of interest after the film Hanuman Ansh made "miraculous" business in India over the past one and a half months.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh Director Has A Request For Visitors As Kainchi Dham Sees Influx Of Devotees Over Extended Weekend