Samantha Ruth Prabhu Continues Weighted Squats In Ninth Month Of Pregnancy

Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a peek inside her fitness journey. As the actor enters the ninth month of her pregnancy, she posted a video on social media, showing how she continued exercising throughout her pregnancy journey.

In the video, Samantha was seen performing weighted squats while holding a dumbbell close to her chest during her first month of pregnancy. The clip then shifted to the present month, where the actor was seen performing the weighted squats with the same strength, as she is nearing the end of her pregnancy journey.

Sharing the video, Samantha wrote in the caption, “#9. The final lap.”

Take A Look At The Video:

Samatha Ruth Prabhu Fitness Journey During Pregnancy

This was not the first time when the actor showcased her fitness routine during pregnancy. Earlier, she shared a video of herself performing strength training workouts.

In the first clip, the Maa Inti Bangaram star performed a seated cable row. "Training looks a little different these days. Less about pushing harder. More about listening better,” the caption read.

The second clip featured the pregnant actor lifting weights. "When you stop at 70% of your max," she wrote. The actor shared that on some days, she feels strong, while on others, she modifies her workout. The next slide showed her lying on a yoga mat as she joked, "Some days the workout is mostly lying on the floor."

Sharing the glimpses, Samantha revealed that throughout her life, she had trained to do more and push boundaries at the gym. However, in this new phase, she is learning to respect her body and listen to it when it asks her to rest.

She further added that she has been strength training for years and has continued doing so during her pregnancy after consulting her doctor. She added that pregnancy is different for each person and urged women not to follow her workouts as a guide.

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