Bhagyashree Shares Simple Exercises To Relieve Foot Pain And Improve Mobility

Foot pain is often overlooked until it starts interfering with everyday activities. However, ignoring persistent discomfort may affect mobility and contribute to problems involving the knees and back. Actor Bhagyashree has now spoken about the importance of taking care of our feet. She also shared simple exercises that can help ease foot pain and make foot care a part of everyday wellness.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actor said, "Do you have pain in your feet? Don't worry. These are some simple exercises that will help you get rid of your pain."

Exercises for Foot Pain and Mobility

1. Scrunch the towel with your toes to activate the small muscles of your feet. Now gently hold your toes and mobilise them one by one. Roll the ball under the arch to release tension. Place your foot on two blocks and try to balance yourself. "This exercise strengthens your arch," Bhagyashree said.

2. Walk on the side edges of your feet to train your ankles and for their stability. Lift one toe and keep the other toes grounded. "Don't ignore your feet because their strength and stability support your entire movement," she added.

Earlier, Bhagyashree shared the benefits of doing Kettlebell swings. She posted a video of herself performing the exercise while highlighting its benefits for the glutes, hamstrings and core muscles.

The actor emphasised the importance of paying close attention to breathing to get the most out of the workout. She also explained that the arms should not bear the weight of the kettlebell. Instead, the movement should be driven by the hips, allowing the kettlebell to swing in sync with the hip thrust.

"Kettlebell swings a strengthening exercise for your glutes & hamstrings. It also targets your core. Correct breathing while you do the hipthrust is a must. Your arms do not take the weight, it is the dynamic movement of the hip thrusts that helps you to swing the kettle bell," Bhagyashree captioned the post.

Bhagyashree continues to encourage people to stay active and make simple exercises a part of their everyday wellness routine.

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