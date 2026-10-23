Barbara Palvin's Trainer Reveals How She Prepped For Victoria's Secret Viral Walk 6 Weeks Postpartum

Barbara Palvin walking for Victoria's Secret six weeks postpartum became one of the most viral moments of 2026. As she walked the runway wearing a pale pink mini dress, her husband Dylan Sprouse, along with the spectators, cheered loudly for the new mom.

While it was an "empowering" moment for the Hungarian supermodel, the internet can't get over the fact that her body "bounced back" so quickly after childbirth. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said, "I'm going to be six weeks postpartum tomorrow, which I think in the U.S. most people have to go back to work after six weeks. So it's not that big of a deal," she said, adding, "I'm feeling great. I think it's very empowering that the Victoria's Secret team is having me at the show and that we're supporting women."

Taking to Instagram, her trainer revealed how Barbara prepared for the Victoria's Secret walk.

How Barbara Palvin Prepped For Victoria's Secret Walk 6 Weeks Postpartum

Dan Adair took to Instagram to share how he helped Barbara Palvin get ready for her momentous walk for one of America's most iconic lingerie brands. This was the third time he had prepared the model for the show, and much like every year, this year came with its own set of challenges.

He revealed, "Last year, Barbara underwent endometriosis surgery. On top of that, she broke her foot just weeks before the show. By chance, on the exact same date, she gave birth this year."

The coach said that it was more challenging this year both for him to train Barbara and for her to put in a similar level of effort while recovering postpartum. However, once she was cleared by doctors to work out, she got started. "We did nothing out of the ordinary," Dan Adair said, revealing that the model focused on strength training, walking, and lymphatic massages closer to the show's date.

Barbara Palvin's diet was nutrient-dense and included an optimal amount of protein to help her build muscle mass and stay energetic. "It wasn't easy doing what she did, but we did it in a safe, healthy, and calculated way," the fitness trainer confirmed, adding that the model showed up one day when she felt tired and emotionally overwhelmed. Irrespective of how she felt, she showed up at the gym, worked out, and ultimately walked in the Victoria's Secret show.

While this was her journey, Barbara noted in an Instagram post that every woman's postpartum phase is different and that people should not compare new mothers. The model revealed that the runway team accepted her in her postpartum phase and joked that they had to sew nursing pads into her bra.

Speaking about her postpartum experience, she wrote, "My everyday postpartum reality looks very different. Some days, just finding time to take a shower or sit down and eat a meal in peace feels like a huge accomplishment."

Barbara Palvin believes that every new mother deserves to be celebrated.

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