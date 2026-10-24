Deepika Padukone To Barbara Palvin: Back To Work After Baby, But Whose Clock Are We Watching?

Another Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone song? Yes, please! But this time, the excitement around their reported reunion in King comes with another talking point. If reports are accurate, Deepika could be back on a film set just 37 days after welcoming her second daughter.

The actors are reportedly set to shoot a grand song sequence in Mumbai from October 26, with choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant at the helm. Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their second daughter on September 19, later introducing her as Devi Padukone Singh. That would put the reported shoot just over five weeks after childbirth.

Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their second daughter on September 19. Photo: Deepika Padukone/ Instagram

Now, that's a quick return to work. But before we turn this into another story about a celebrity mom bouncing back, let's pause.

The point isn't to marvel at how quickly a woman can return to work after giving birth. It's to ask what makes that return possible, and whether she actually has a choice. For some women, returning is exciting. For others, financial realities, professional commitments or inadequate maternity leave leave little room to choose.

Celebrity mothers may have access to family support, childcare and teams willing to accommodate their needs. That doesn't make their experiences effortless, but it does add an important dimension to the conversation.

As Deepika's reported return puts postpartum timelines back in the spotlight, here's a look at other celebrity mothers who returned to work within weeks of giving birth, and what their experiences reveal about the realities behind those timelines.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin: Six weeks postpartum, and a reminder that choice matters

Supermodel Barbara Palvin's appearance at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show became one of the most talked-about moments of the event. She walked the runway on October 18, around six weeks after welcoming her daughter, Sylvie, with husband Dylan Sprouse.

Her husband cheered her on from the audience, but it was Palvin's candid reflection on Instagram afterward that made the moment more meaningful.

She spoke about being grateful for the opportunity to return to work while acknowledging that she was fortunate to have the choice. She also highlighted the reality for mothers expected to resume work soon after childbirth, often without paid maternity leave.

Palvin urged mothers not to compare their postpartum journeys. She also offered a glimpse of life beyond the runway, explaining that finding time to shower or sit down for a peaceful meal could feel like an achievement. Behind-the-scenes photographs from the show included one revealing that the team had sewn nursing pads into her bra.

It was a reminder that a glamorous runway appearance doesn't tell the whole story of life with a newborn. Palvin was proud of her return, but she didn't present it as a standard for other women to follow.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk: The preparation behind the runway moment

Another model making headlines at the same Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was Elsa Hosk, who walked around 12 weeks after giving birth to her second daughter, Flora Blue.

Hosk wore dramatic wings weighing approximately 23 kg, but the preparation behind the appearance involved more than getting runway-ready.

According to her trainer, Ashley Eckhoff, Hosk reached out about four weeks after childbirth to prepare for the show. She received clearance from a pelvic floor physical therapist before beginning training, which progressed gradually with attention to her recovery.

The preparation highlights the planning and professional support behind her return, not a deadline other mothers should meet. A runway appearance is a moment. Recovery is a process, and the two are not interchangeable.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia: A 45-day-old baby on the Roadies set

Closer home, Neha Dhupia's experience offers a practical example of what returning to work can involve.

Neha welcomed her daughter, Mehr, with husband Angad Bedi in November 2018. Photo: Neha Dhupia/ Instagram

Neha welcomed her daughter, Mehr, with husband Angad Bedi in November 2018. By the time she returned to the sets of Roadies, her baby was around 45 days old.

Neha has spoken about taking Mehr to the set because she was exclusively breastfeeding her. She requested a break every three hours, allowing her around 40 to 45 minutes to feed her baby. The team accommodated her request.

That detail matters. Returning to work wasn't simply about Neha deciding she was ready to resume her professional commitments. It also required a workplace willing to make room for her needs as a new mother.

Her experience shows how much workplace flexibility can influence the reality of returning after childbirth. The right arrangements won't remove every challenge, but they can make the transition considerably more manageable.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt: The privilege of having a team that understands

When Alia Bhatt returned to work after the birth of her daughter, Raha, one of her first major assignments was shooting the song Tum Kya Mile for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Kashmir.

Alia Bhatt returned to work a few weeks after the birth of her daughter Raha. Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

In July 2023, Alia shared a behind-the-scenes vlog documenting her preparation, including her gradual return to exercise after childbirth. She spoke about the physical changes, fluctuating energy levels and emotions that came with resuming professional commitments, while expressing gratitude for the support she received.

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant tried to plan shots around her nursing schedule, while Alia's mother and sister helped look after Raha. Taking her baby to Kashmir also became a special memory for her.

Alia has acknowledged her privilege, and that matters. Having a team willing to accommodate her nursing schedule and family members who could care for Raha helped make her return possible. Not every new mother has access to that kind of support, and their experiences shouldn't be judged against one another.

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow: When returning early wasn't quite a choice

Sometimes, the most revealing story about returning to work after childbirth is one that doesn't end with a triumphant comeback.

Lisa Kudrow returned to work just 10 days after giving birth to her son, Julian, in May 1998. She appeared on The Tonight Show and attended a meeting connected to the film Analyze This soon after becoming a mother.

In a recent interview, Kudrow looked back on that period and described the work culture as extreme. She had initially been told that filming wouldn't begin until July. But during a meeting with co-star Billy Crystal, she discovered that production was due to start that very week, meaning she would have to travel to New York with her newborn.

Kudrow recalled feeling that it was wrong to leave her baby so soon. Yet those around her treated the arrangement as something that could be managed, even suggesting that a baby nurse could travel with her. Looking back, she called the experience "insane" and said she wouldn't make the same decision today.

Her recollection changes how we read that 10-day timeline. What might sound like a remarkable comeback was, in her telling, shaped by professional expectations she would question today. The speed of a return tells us little about whether a woman genuinely wanted to make it.

Woman's Timeline Is Hers Alone

So, how soon is too soon?

There is no universal answer, and perhaps that's the point.

Deepika's reported return to King, Palvin's runway appearance, Hosk's preparation for the Victoria's Secret show, Neha's arrangements on Roadies and Alia's experience in Kashmir reflect different circumstances. Kudrow's recollection offers another perspective, shaped by professional expectations she would question today.

The celebrity world can make returning to work look deceptively simple. We see the finished song, the runway walk and the photographs, but not necessarily the childcare arrangements, feeding breaks, physical recovery or exhaustion behind them.

A partner who shares caregiving, family support, flexible workplaces, adequate maternity leave and access to childcare can all influence what returning to work looks like. The conversation needs to recognise those realities rather than turn an individual's timeline into a universal benchmark.

A woman's timeline is hers alone

Motherhood is not a competition, and postpartum recovery is not a countdown.

The best possible outcome isn't that every woman returns to work quickly. It's that every woman has the freedom, support and security to decide when she is ready.

Because the real measure of progress isn't how soon a mother gets back to work. It's whether she gets to make that decision for herself.

Also Read | 'Nursing Pads Sewn Into My Bra': New Mom Barbara Palvin Shares Victoria's Secret Runway BTS