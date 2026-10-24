Inside <i>Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar</i> Director Luv Ranjan's Double-Storey Mumbai Home With Lord Ganesha Decor

Luv Ranjan is known for directing romantic comedies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Akaash Vani, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He also co-wrote De De Pyaar De and De De Pyaar De 2.

In the latest vlog by Farah Khan, she visited the director's home and gave fans a tour of the space. "The issue with Bombay is, the house you want to live in, you can't buy it, and the house you can buy, you don't want to live in," shared Luv Ranjan, as he revealed to the Main Hoon Na director that he lives in a double-storey rented apartment.

Inside Luv Ranjan's Home

Luv Ranjan and his wife, Alisha Vaid, live in a beautiful home with white walls and hardwood floors. As one enters the house, the dining area is on the left and the living room is on the right. Ahead is a staircase leading to the upper floor. Directly opposite the entrance is a black-and-white storage unit, topped with a contemporary painting of Lord Ganesha.

The living room is where opulence meets understated maximalism. On the far left is a white home temple, followed by a giant wall-mounted television and a crockery unit on the right. A white-and-grey sofa sits directly in front of the TV, while two mustard-yellow accent chairs add warmth to the space and break the monotony.

Behind the sofa is a white-and-brown storage unit with two lampshades and a few photo frames displayed above it. At the centre of the living room wall, adjacent to the balcony, stands a giant sculpted head of Lord Ganesha.

On the other side of the living room is a white cabinet, several chairs arranged around a coffee table, and a bar counter. The false ceiling, fitted with focused lighting, brightens the space. The Pali Hill apartment also features a spacious balcony that Alisha has decorated with plenty of plants and comfortable patio furniture.

Complementing the white decor, the kitchen features muted tones, with off-white walls and sage-green cabinets. Luv Ranjan cooked mutton and dal for Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, while she brought along her famous roast chicken.

The episode concluded with a hearty meal and a lavish lunch spread shared with the cast of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

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