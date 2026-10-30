Babil Khan Reveals The Life Lessons He Learned From Irrfan Khan And Mother Sutapa's Quiet Strength

In the latest episode of Farah Khan's vlog, the director gave viewers a glimpse of Babil Khan's family home. As the director sat down to speak with the Qala actor, he opened up about everything he had learnt from his father, Irrfan Khan, and the role his mother, Sutapa, played in his life while the late actor was busy shooting for films.

Babil Khan On What He Learnt From Irrfan Khan

"Baba had interests in many different areas. The way he lived his life, I have never seen anybody stick to their values so courageously and fearlessly. It is rare."

"From Baba, I have learned endurance and, especially, spiritual endurance."

The Qala actor recalled asking his father, "You have so many cars, why can't I go to school in one of them?"

The The Lunchbox star told him to use public transport, including buses, ferries, and rickshaws, to reach school. He was supposed to change modes of transport at least three times, if not more.

Farah Khan joked, "At what time did you reach school?"

The actor said that he used to arrive during football practice. "They have helped me without making me feel burdened," he said, praising his parents.

Acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan died in April 2020 after battling a rare neuroendocrine tumour. The actor took to X in 2018 to reveal the diagnosis and underwent treatment in the UK for a year. The 53-year-old actor was admitted to hospital due to a colon infection and passed away the following day.

Babil Khan On The Role Of Mother Sutapa In His Life

For quite some time, Farah and Babil spoke about Irrfan. The director then shifted the conversation and praised Sutapa for not only supporting the late actor during his struggling days but also raising two sons.

Speaking about the role of his mother in his life, the actor said, "Baba used to shoot for eight months a year. Who used to come for my sports day or annual day?"

Recalling an incident, he shared that while he was in Class 11, he made a film with his friends, and Irrfan could not attend because he was shooting. Babil noted that both he and the late actor were hurt, but ultimately it was Sutapa who represented him in the audience.

Farah Khan shared that the story is the opposite in her home. "Because I shoot a lot, teachers only know Shirish," she said.

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