Inside <i>Ramayana</i> Designers Rimple And Harpreet's Delhi Bungalow: Rs 1 Crore Souza Painting, Pichwai Art, Pool

A home is a reflection of the people who live in it. Ramayana designers Rimple and Harpreet's Delhi bungalow not only reflects their love for art, but is also nothing short of a museum. In a recent episode of Food With Farah, choreographer-director Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, gave viewers a tour of the art-filled home.

Inside Rimple And Harpreet's Delhi Bungalow

The beige-hued facade may look like any other property in a posh colony in the capital, but the moment you step inside, it feels like you have been transported into an "art museum", as Farah herself described it.

The couple have been designing wedding couture for more than two decades, and their creations have also featured in Padmaavat and Heeramandi. Rimple and Harpreet have also designed all the costumes for Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, a Rs 4,000 crore project, the first part of which is slated to release in theatres on Diwali.

Farah Khan was not wrong in calling Rimple and Harpreet's home an art museum. Harpreet Narula, a costume designer, painter and artist, welcomed her into his home. The hall is punctuated by prestigious art pieces, one-of-a-kind rugs and statement sculptures.

The first artwork that Farah Khan showcased in the vlog was Untitled (Modern Adam and Eve) by Francis Newton Souza. It is signed and dated "Souza '92." According to Saffronart, the painting was auctioned on the platform for Rs 1,08,00,000.

Next was a beautiful piece by legendary Indian artist Thota Vaikuntam. The acrylic artwork is priced in lakhs. Another covetable piece was by Sakti Burman, titled Life In A Theatre. The oil-on-canvas painting is among Harpreet's favourite pieces in the house.

When Rimple Narula came downstairs, she met Farah in the dining area and revealed that their jointless flooring was made of micro-concrete. The director also zoomed in on the dining table, which was designed by Harpreet himself. "It is an artwork inspired by an old Jamawar shawl, featuring paisleys, birds and everything else," he shared.

One artwork that grabbed Farah's attention was a lace-inspired Pichwai painting. "It is a Pichwai from Belgium," revealed Harpreet. Rimple added that it depicts one of Lord Krishna's Rasleelas.

While the video was being shot, the Main Hoon Naa director was staying with the designers. She showed fans what her room looked like: a canopy bed, an accent couch and a vibrant artwork created by Harpreet himself.

Not to mention the private swimming pool, which Sajid Khan jokingly said looked like it had algae in it.

The video concluded with Farah Khan visiting Rimple and Harpreet's showroom in Delhi and trying on a stunning kurta.

Also Read | Inside Nana Patekar's 27-Acre Pune Farmhouse Where He Found Peace Away From Stardom