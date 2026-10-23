Inside Badminton Champion PV Sindhu's Bengaluru Home: Mahabharata-Inspired Chessboard And Poolside Garden

Filmmaker Farah Khan paid a visit to PV Sindhu's Bengaluru home. The badminton star resides there with her husband Venkata Datta. As Farah and her cook, Dilip, entered through the large wooden door, PV Sindhu and her husband, along with their pet dog, welcomed them.

The Om Shanti Om director visits and spends time with celebs as part of her YouTube series. She walked through a hallway, which was beautifully decorated with paintings, indoor plants and rugs. One side of the hallway was dedicated to framed photographs. At first glance, Farah could spot PV's biggest winning moments and a photo from her wedding day.

The hallway opened into a living room designed around a soft, pastel colour palette. The room had large floor-to-ceiling windows. The badminton star designed the space with a turquoise-blue sofa set and a glass centre table to maintain the room's contemporary aesthetic.

What caught our attention in the living room? A glass-and-marble chessboard featuring the Pandavas and Kauravas as its pieces. The board also had carved scenes from the Mahabharata.

Adjacent to the living room was a dining area featuring a wooden table and matching chairs.

Behind the dining area, there was a modular kitchen with white marble accents on the countertop.

The dining area overlooked an outdoor swimming pool and a garden area. The greenery offered a refreshing contrast to the interiors. There was an outdoor seating arrangement with grey-toned sofas and a centre table.

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