Ankur Warikoo Talks About The People-Pleasing Trap He Calls 'Saint Syndrome'

Ankur Warikoo is an expert on the internet. He is a content creator and has over 18 years of experience in the technology space, founding businesses and investing in ventures. While the founder of WebVeda often shares financial advice on Instagram, his latest book helps readers understand people and communicate with them better.

Winning People Without Losing Yourself was released in February 2026 and is now available on Audible. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Ankur Warikoo shared why he wrote his latest book and explained "Saint Syndrome," which, if you suffer from it, can leave you emotionally drained.

You Mentioned 'Saint Syndrome' In Your Book. What Is It?

It's something that I suffered from for the longest time in my life, and that was the feeling that I had to save the world. That I had to figure out how someone could lead their life well, protect themselves from bad influences, or solve their problems. For some reason, I always assumed the responsibility of making that happen for others. And it was exhausting.

I eventually realised that the biggest thing I can do in life is take care of my own growth and my own needs. If I do a good job of that, hopefully the people around me will see it and do something about their own lives. I bear no responsibility for how someone else chooses to live.

"I bear no responsibility for how someone else chooses to live," Ankur Warikoo said.

What Was Your Personal Experience That Inspired You To Write Winning People Without Losing Yourself?

The experience was 45 years of living and the realisation that the most important thing one ought to have learned throughout life, but frankly was never taught, whether in school, college, or even within the family, was how to deal with people.

At some point, we learn how to make money, grow professionally, and make things happen. But people are complex beings, and more often than not, we end up losing parts of ourselves in our attempts to win people over. This book is simply a reflection on those 45 years, hopefully captured in a meaningful way.

Where Do Audio Books Fit Into Your Broader Philosophy Of Sharing Ideas?

We spend a fair bit of time by ourselves, whether travelling on the metro, a bus, or in a cab, or simply reflecting and waiting for something to happen. I feel that audiobooks make incredible companions during such moments because they offer a brilliant way to consume ideas that help you navigate what is important to you, whether in fiction or non-fiction format.

There's an entire generation that has stopped reading, but it hasn't stopped consuming content. The mode has changed, and I feel that through the combination of video and audio, one can reach audiences that were previously untapped.

Ankur Warikoo has also written Get Epic Shit Done, Do Epic Shit, Build An Epic Career, Make Epic Money, and Beyond the Syllabus: The Real-Life Guide for Teenagers Who Want More Than Just Marks, all of which are available on Audible.

Also Read | Exclusive: Ankur Warikoo Shares 3 Money Lessons Every Young Professional Should Know

