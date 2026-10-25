"We Were In Debt": Ankur Warikoo Recalls Family's Struggles After His Father Lost His Job

Finfluencer Ankur Warikoo often shares anecdotes from his life on LinkedIn, including the hardships he has faced and the lessons he learned from overcoming them. In his latest post on Sunday, he revealed that when he was in Year 6, his father lost his job and the family fell into debt.

About Ankur Warikoo's Post

He began his post by writing, "Class 6. Papa had lost his job. We were in debt. He started working with a corporate gifts business. And one night, we had to fill ballpoint pens with refills. We would be paid for every 100 pens. The room was full of them. I asked him how we would ever finish. He said there were three of us. If we filled three pens each every minute, that was nine pens a minute. We could fill 3,000 in a night!"

He continued, "And I was like, wow! We filled the pens the whole night. When I first looked at the room, I saw too much to do. Papa showed me what we could do in a minute. He gave me hope."

He added, "Sometimes you don't need someone to tell you everything will be okay. You need them to sit with you and show you where to start."

In other news, a few months ago, Ankur Warikoo announced that he would be shutting down his Rs 100-crore business. The education platform offered upskilling courses and generated Rs 100 crore in revenue and Rs 25 crore in profit.

Also Read: Ankur Warikoo, Who Once Built A Rs 100-Crore Business, Shares 'Best Money Advice' He Ever Got